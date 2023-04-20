Spend All Day Bending And Unbending This LG Screen For $5K

Back in January I had the pleasure of seeing the LG OLED Flex screen IRL. It was shown off at CES 2023 and I loved it so much that I got genuinely mad it wasn’t coming to Australia. But friends, I am mad no longer as LG’s foldy screen boy is here (well, it will be in July).

Well, I’m still kinda mad, mostly because the darn thing will set you back $4,999 (!!!). LG justifies this by saying it “pushes innovation”, but c’mon LG, I have rent and two cats to feed.

With the 42-inch LG Flex, you can go from a flat display all the way to a 900R curve, (and 20 stops in between) via the touch of a button. The screen is stunning, obviously, it’s an OLED, and when it’s flat, you can’t even notice that it can also bend.

I know a lot of you have o p i n i o n s on OLED for a monitor, but the LG Flex thing is tight.

The pitch for this one is to go from Gamer Mode to Couch Potato Mode (ie, curved for a gaming screen and flat for a TV streaming one). Here’s what LG had to say about the OLED Flex:

“Designed for avid gamers or those who enjoy new levels of cinematic immersion, the OLED Flex supports Dolby Vision gaming at 4K 120Hz and includes HDMI 2.1 features including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Allowing users to experience fast moving content at high resolutions and smooth synchronised audio and graphics, the TV is also G-SYNC compatible and features AMD FreeSync meaning users can enjoy gaming without experiencing tearing, stuttering or input lag for an immersive and realistic experience.

While the screen is physically 42-inches, you can resize the image in the screen from 42-inches to 32- and 27-inches, as well as adjust the height and tilt of the LG OLED Flex.

It also has a built-in microphone with noise cancellation and 40W front-firing speakers with 2.2 channel surround sound and Dolby Atmos.

Also, there’s LEDs on the back.

“We want to give people the ultimate gaming experience and that’s where the Flex gets its name from,” LG said during a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

While the LG OLED Flex is capable of bending all the way to a 900-radius curve, you can’t just grab the darn thing and bend it like its foray into flexy phones allowed, instead, you activate the curve via a remote and you. patiently. wait. for. the. bend.

But when it’s bent it looks sick and now I’d like to find out how I can get $5,000 immediately to buy one.