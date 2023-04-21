Paranormal Tales Uses Bodycam Footage in the Most Terrifying Way

Bodycam games are everywhere right now. Found footage from bodycams, phones and VHS cameras are all compiled into a creepy anthology in Paranormal Tales.

You’ll play through each tragic story of a missing person, told through the lens of cameras. Each story is presented as a video file that lets you explore the hyper-realistic environment as you discover what exactly happened to the person wearing the bodycam or manually filming their paranormal encounter.

Developer Digital Cybercherries aren’t new to game making. They developed Hypercharge: Unboxed and New Retro Arcade: Neon, but Paranormal Tales will be their first step into the world of horror. Everything in the game is built in Unreal Engine 5, but it looks like it was all filmed in real life.

Official trailer

The official trailer for the game shows us the perspective of a man looking for his lost dog in a forest. He finds an abandoned house and — for some ungodly reason — goes inside.

I’d like to know why this person is using a bodycam to find his dog in the forest. If someone sent me footage of them walking around a forest at night, I would be questioning their sanity.

Official early alpha gameplay trailer

There’s an even spookier clip of early alpha gameplay. Our camera-holding missing person is, presumably, alone in a house when they hear someone banging on a door. As they walk around the house, things get weird. Suddenly, Toys move by themselves, the tap turns on and off and the lights stop working. There’s also facial recognition installed in the phone cameras so you can cower in fear when the lens focuses on something invisible.

This gameplay trailer had me shaking in my little metaphorical boots. Once again, why are they filming this? Just leave the house already.

Bodycam horror game Paranormal Tales is set to release some time this year. But for now, we’ll keep watching these trailers and try not to soil ourselves.