Star Wars Enlists The Bad Batch For A Final Season 3

Clone Force 99 ain’t done yet.

During Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm’s Jennifer Corbett, Athena Portillo, and Brad Rau announced that a third season for Star Wars: The Bad Batch is in production.

Bad Batch’s pretty solid second season ended not too long ago, so we’ll avoid spoilers for those who’ve yet to fully catch up. But suffice to say, the show’s third season will see the Clone Troopers-turned-mercenaries getting into even more trouble than before, now that the Galactic Empire knows they survived the attack on Kamino. Even with the threat of the Empire breathing down their necks, the clones are still struggling to find their place in the galaxy and make something of a life for themselves.

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration, executive producer Jennifer Corbett confirmed that The Bad Batch would return for a third and final season. Shown to the audience in the room was a brief trailer for the season, which is still in production. Opening with Emperor Palpatine arriving on Mount Tantiss flanked by Royal Guards, we hear Palpatine compliment Dr. Hemlock on how his intelligence is key to the Empire.

Other shots show Omega being experimented on by her mysterious “sister” doctor, and telling a captive Crosshair that he is her family too — only for Crosshair to flatly tell her “I am not like them.”

The rest of the trailer includes a brief montage of shots including Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, Imperial Commandos descending from a ship onto a jungle world, and the return of two familiar clones: Rex, of course, and Clone Wars veteran Commander Wolffe. The trailer concluded with the Batch fighting a giant tentacled monster gripping their shop, the Marauder — which looked very much like a sarlacc or a rathtar — as Wrecker jokes “why is there always a huge monster!?”.

Expect The Bad Batch to return to Disney+ one last time soon — season 3 is now in production, for a 2024 release.