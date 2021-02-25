See Games Differently

Everything You Need To Know About Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 2 hours ago: February 25, 2021 at 6:54 pm -
Filed to:disney
star warsthe bad batch
Everything You Need To Know About Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Image: Disney/Lucasfilm
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set to launch on Disney+ on May 4, 2021, but if you haven’t watched the animated Clone Wars TV show you may be unfamiliar with this mysterious renegade crew.

The titular Bad Batch first arrived in the animated Clone Wars universe, and is set to continue their adventures in their very own show. Each trooper will get a chance to shine in The Bad Batch as the team traverses wild planets and enforces their peculiar brand of galactic justice.

Here’s everything you need to know about who the Bad Batch is, and why they’re important to Star Wars lore.

Who are the Bad Batch?

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

The ‘Bad Batch’ (also known as Clone Force 99) is a strange group of clone troopers with ‘deformities’ that make them more powerful and talented than their regular clone counterparts.

This genetic difference gives them distinct appearances and abilities. While they aided the Republic in Clone Wars, they have their own agenda and work independently from other forces.

The crew consists of the following members:

  • Hunter: A clone with enhanced tracking capabilities and heightened senses
  • Echo: A clone with cybernetic enhancements
  • Wrecker: A clone with enhanced muscular strength and a hulking form
  • Crosshair: A sharpshooter with visually-enhanced sight
  • Tech: A highly-intelligent clone with hacking abilities

Together, they make a ragtag super-heroic bunch fighting for what’s right in the galaxy.

What should I watch before The Bad Batch airs?

You don’t need to watch all of Clone Wars to understand who The Bad Batch is and why they’re important. The team didn’t actually debut until season seven so if you just want the lowdown, you can check out their excellent four-episode arc.

Their origin story plays out over the following episodes:

  • The Bad Batch (Season 7, Episode 1)
  • A Distant Echo (Season 7, Episode 2)
  • On the Wings of Keeradaks (Season 7, Episode 3)
  • Unfinished Business (Season 7, Episode 4)

If you do end up liking this story arc, you should check out the rest of The Clone Wars. While the series had a rocky start, it’s filled with brilliant character moments — and it’ll also give you good primer for when the live-action Ahsoka spin-off airs.

And speaking of The Mandalorian spin-offs, Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand is set to make an appearance in The Bad Batch, so it might be a good idea to check out her episodes of The Mandalorian as well:

  • Chapter 5
  • Chapter 14
  • Chapter 15
  • Chapter 16

The Bad Batch is set to air on Disney+ from May 4, with subsequent episodes airing every Friday for the next few months.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for more on the show, and updates on every Star Wars, Disney and Marvel property hitting streaming soon.

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

