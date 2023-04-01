Suzume’s English Dub Trailer Is Here, Starring a Chair to Remember

Don’t worry, Chair-kun was really hot before their cursed furniture transformation.

Crunchyroll has just released the English dub trailer for Weathering With You and Your Name director Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume. His 13th project features character design by Masayoshi Tanaka, animation direction by Kenichi Tsuchiya, and art direction by Takumi Tanji. The North American release is scheduled for April 14 and the trailer has me super curious about the story of Suzume, a girl who after a chance encounter with a mysterious boy gets embroiled in a war to close some hellish portals seemingly unleashed by a demon cat that turns her meet-cute into a sentient chair.

Yes, that’s a sentence you just read, and you can watch it unfold in the trailer below:

Here’s the official description: “On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety — Suzume is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.

Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars, then sunset, and the morning sky. Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky… Never-before-seen scenery, encounters and farewells… A myriad of challenges await her on her journey. Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume’s adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts.

Drawn in by these mysterious doors, Suzume’s journey is about to begin.”

I know I’m supposed to be mad at the demon cat for getting in the way of love and threatening the fate of our world, but LOOK AT THE CUTENESS:

Yes, lead us into our inevitable doom hell kitty.

The film will hit theatres April 14; for more info and showtimes check out the official site.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.