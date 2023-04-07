The Definitive Ranking Of Fortnite NPCs In Chapter 4 Season 2

Nothing is better than playing Fortnite with a competent friend. But, when they’re not available, there are always Fortnite NPCs you can hire to be your friend and help you do stuff. There are also other Fortnite NPCs that will sell you things, but aren’t willing to die for you, and I respect that.

So, to that end, here’s where you can find 17 of the good, friendly Fortnite NPCs, and what I think of them, ranked from least to most useful.

Cluck

What they do: Look festive for Easter, and also sell you an Egg Launcher and/or Grenades

Where to find them: A lake northwest of Shattered Slabs

Are they good?: No. Super cute, but the Egg Launcher sucks.

NEURALYNX

What they do: Sell you a Twin Mag SMG and/or a Small Shield Potion

Where to find them: Between Mega City and Windcatch Lake

Are they good?: No. Who wants an SMG or a Small Shield Potion? Like, I love her whole vibe, but her wares suck. No thank you.

Stray

What they do: Sell you a Heavy Sniper Rifle and/or a Shield Fish

Where to find them: In a tower in Mega City

Are they good?: Kinda? The Heavy Sniper Rifle shoots a devastating shot that can take someone out in one go, but you also only get one shot before reloading without an augment, which isn’t ideal. While the Shield Fish is high in omega 3, there are more efficient ways to get shields.

P33LY

What they do: Sell you a Combat Shotgun and/or a Shield Potion

Where to find them: The castle outpost in Pleasant Passage

Are they good?: P33ly is delightful, as far as anthropomorphic bananas go. I hope he frequently visits his cousins B1 and B2. But the Combat Shotgun is the least useful of all the shotguns, and most of the other characters have cooler wares. So, no thanks.

Sunflower

What they do: Sell you a Havoc Pump Shotgun and/or tip the bus driver

Where to find them: In Frenzy Fields

Are they good?: Yes. The Havoc Pump Shotgun is a truly excellent weapon. But tipping the bus driver isn’t really that useful. So, while I’d absolutely visit Sunflower at some point, I wouldn’t be choosing my landing spot based off her location.

Mizuki

What they do: Sell you a Kinetic Blade and/or Chug Splash

Where to find them: Inside the Eastern Watchtower at the Citadel

Are they good?: Kinda? Chug Splash is so useful and important that she goes up in my estimation, even though Kinetic Blades are absolutely everywhere and buying them seems kinda pointless. That said, they’re a useful way to get around AND murder, so they’re worth picking up whenever possible and gold is pretty easy to find. So you do you.

Evie

What they do: Sell you a Tactical Pistol and/or a Rift

Where to find them: the southern area of Knotty Nets

Are they good?: Tactical Pistols are really useful, especially since she’s selling Epic ones, and who doesn’t love having a Rift yeet them into the sky at an opportune moment? I wouldn’t land somewhere for her, but I’m always grateful when I happen upon her.

Thunder

What they do: Sell you a Red-Eye Assault Rifle and/or a Shield Keg

Where to find them: On an island near Steamy Springs

Are they good?: I hate the Red-Eye Assault Rifle. I’ve gotten some good elims with it, but it always seems like an inefficient way of doing business.

No, Thunder is a good Fortnite NPC when you’re playing duos/trios/squads because you get all your shields sorted quickly and painlessly. Plus I just like an anthropomorphic lizard/dinosaur/man in a red leather jacket.

CRZ-8

What they do: Sell you a key or offer to duel you for kinda ok rewards

Where to find them: Inside Bamboo Circle

Are they good?: I like the outfit and the vibe, but if his only ability was to duel he would be down the bottom of the list. However, his ability to sell you 1-3 keys for just 100 gold each is super useful. Keys are the gift cards of the Fortnite world, and mean you can pick yourself up some shiny weapons without wasting an augment or opening dozens of chests. More useful in the early game than later on, so worth landing near.

Munitions Expert

What they do: Sell you a Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle, or be hired as a Supply Specialist

Where to find them: Breakwater Bay

Are they good?: She is my least favourite of the hireable Fortnite NPCs. The assault rifle isn’t as useful as it could be, and the supply specialist just throws ammo at you. This is helpful if you don’t stop to open chests and stuff very often, but my play style is to wander around the island looking at things and picking stuff up until I accidentally come upon other players. If you have a more active play style and like the assault rifle, then she is a great choice.

Garrison

What they do: The other hirable Supply Specialist, also sells Maven Auto Shotgun

Where to find them: Watery Watch

Are they good?: The Maven Auto Shotgun is my absolute favourite gun, so he wins points for that. But, as explained above, the Supply Specialist Fortnite NPC just doesn’t suit my play style, so I don’t hire him unless I don’t have any other option. I do also hate his goatee. He just looks like a bit of a douche.

Polar Patroller

What they do: Sell you a Combat Shotgun and/or be hired as a Heavy Specialist

Where to find them: Icy Islets

Are they good?: Yeah, absolutely. The Heavy Specialist deals in explosive and can take more damage. Heavies can be a little disconcerting the first time you use them, but they absolutely get the job done and die less easily than you do. A good person to have on your team, not least because he is an adorable polar bear.

Sludge

What they do: Sell you a Havoc Pump Shotgun and/or be hired as a Heavy Specialist

Where to find them: Steamy Springs

Are they good?: See everything about Polar Patroller, except the Havoc Pump Shotgun is way better than the Combat Shotgun. Also, they’re sentient sludge, for some reason.

Insight

What they do: Storm forecast and/or Scout Specialist for hire

Where to find them: Cold Cavern

Are they good?: Yes, Absolutely. Scout Specialists are great Fortnite NPCs because they periodically scan the area and show you where chests and enemies are. They’re not great in a fight, because they only have Heavy Sniper Rifles and never really use them to snipe anyone, but they help you snip and keep you in loot and out of scrapes. Frankly, super useful.

Remedy

What they do: Sell you a Med Kit and they’re a Medical Specialist for hire

Where to find them: Secluded Spire

Are they good?: Yes. While the Med Kit is the least useful of the two Medical Specialist purchasable items, Medical Specialists are super useful Fortnite NPCs. They heal you with Chug Splashes as needed and have certainly saved my untalented ass multiple times.

Triage Trooper

What they do: Sell you a Med Mist and they’re a Medical Specialist for hire

Where to find them: Crusty Crates

Are they good?: Yes. They’re basically the same as Remedy, but in a different location, and he has Med Mist instead of a Med Kit available for purchase. He’s a handy guy to have around.

Longshot

What they do: Storm forecast and/or Scout Specialist for hire

Where to find them: Royal Ruin

Are they good?: Yes. Not only do I really like Scout Specialists, but Longshot is located at my favourite landing place, so my play style has kinda evolved to work with them. All my complaints about Insight hold, but Insight is like family now.