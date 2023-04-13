‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Where To See The Final Street Fighter 6 Showcase In Australian Times

David Smith

Published 31 mins ago: April 13, 2023 at 12:07 pm -
Filed to:capcom
Image: Capcom

There’s now just one final marketing push for Street Fighter 6 left before launch, and it’s a 30 minute showcase full of last-minute announcements and fresh news. The showcase was announced on the game’s official social media accounts earlier today by (checks notes) … rapper Lil Wayne? It’s true! He’s actually hosting the show. I didn’t know he was a Street Fighter guy, but right on.

Despite this being the last major look at the game before launch, there’s still a few months to go before players will get their hands on the final release. Street Fighter 6 doesn’t actually release until early June, so despite the term Final being thrown around by Capcom marketing, we would still expect the odd spotlight and trailer to come.

As for the show’s contents, Capcom says fans can expect to hear more about World Tour, Battle Hub and Fighting Grounds modes and teases that there will be “some big news at the end of the show.” So make sure you stick around until the end a major announcement. Throw some predictions in the comments, I suppose! What do you think they’ve got up their sleeve?

Where can I see the final Street Fighter 6 Showcase?

You’ll be able to catch the final Street Fighter 6 showcase on the official SF YouTube channel (or bookmark this piece and use the handy-dandy embed above)!

When does the final Street Fighter 6 showcase start in Australia and New Zealand?

Great question. The show’s American start time is April 20th at 3:00 PM PT. That means, for Aussies and Kiwis alike, the show will start on the morning of April 21st. See below for kick off times in your neck of the woods.

 

April 21

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

8:00 AM AEST

 

NT, SA

7:30 AM ACST

 

WA

6:00 AM AWST

 

NZ

10:00 AM NZST

 

Street Fighter 6 launches on June 2, 2023 for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and Windows PC.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

