15 Demos To Play This Weekend For LudoNarraCon 2023

Indie games publisher Fellow Traveller has kicked off their fifth year of LudoNarraCon with a bang, exhibiting a whole lot of gorgeous independent titles as well as behind-the-scenes chats with their developers. This year’s LudoNarraCon also comes with a fair few demos for upcoming titles, ripe for you to give a red hot go.
LudoNarraCon is a digital games festival hosted on Steam that’s dedicated to the narrative games of the indie scene. If you’re the type of person that needs a story that’s going to grab you, you’re probably going to find something you like at LudoNarraCon. As well, you’ll probably find a panel that intrigues you when it comes to how narrative-focused games are born.
If you’re looking for some deals on narrative games like Immortality, Inscryption, Figment 2: Creed Valley, and more, you can head to the Sales tab right here. However, what I’m here to do is provide a curated list of demos on display at this year’s LudoNarraCon that I think you should give a try. Who knows, you might find your next favourite game!
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Developer: Summerfall Games (they’re Aussie!)
Release date: August 4th, 2023
Genre: Musical RPG
What’s the go?: A beautifully-crafted musical adventure featuring an all-star cast including the likes of Troy Baker, Felicia Day, and pretty much half the cast of Critical Role, with music by Austin Wintory (Journey). Greek gods live among mortals, and its your job as a college dropout with the power of a Muse to solve the mystery behind her predecessor’s death.
Fall of Porcupine
Developer: Critical Rabbit
Release date: June 15th, 2023
Genre: Adventure
What’s the go?: Akin to the gameplay and visual stylings of A Night in the Woods, this one is a sombre-yet-sweet interactive adventure that doubles as a reflection of an unhealthy healthcare system. You play as Finley, a new doctor adjusting to life in the small town of Porcupine.
Harmony: The Fall of Reverie
Developer: DON’T NOD
Release date: June 8th, 2023
Genre: Visual novel
What’s the go?: Made by the developers behind Life is Strange, this game put you in the shoes of Polly, who exists in the real world and is on a quest to find her missing mother, and Harmony, a goddess who exists in a mythical realm called Reverie.
Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099
Developer: Fictiorama Studios
Release date: May 26th, 2023
Genre: Digital voyeur simulator
What’s the go?: This is the sequel to 2018’s Do Not Feed the Monkeys. Combining narrative, investigation, surveillance, and resource management, you’re tasked with spying on strangers through security cameras and invading their privacy. If weird and wacky experiences are your forte, this is for you.
The Invincible
Developer: Starward Industries
Release date: 2023
Genre: First-person sci-fi adventure
What’s the go?: This title is directly based on the hard science-fiction novel of the same name by Polish author and futurologist Stanisław Lem. You play as an astrobiologist on a scientific journey turned search-and-rescue mission on the unexplored planet Regis III.
1000xRESIST
Developer: sunset visitor 斜陽過客
Release date: 2023
Genre: Time-bending adventure
What’s the go?: A hyper-cinematic narrative adventure with multiple endings. You play a clone that can travel through time, and it’s up to you to decide whether you’ll save everybody or simply inflict chaos. Inspired by NieR:Automata and Perfect Blue.
Astronaut: The Best
Developer: Universal Happymaker
Release date: 2023
Genre: Occult management adventure
What’s the go?: I am genuinely struggling to get a read on this game, which makes it all the more fascinating. Your duty is to turn incompetent screwups into national heroes, or the government will have you killed. The visual design of this game is awesome.
Times & Galaxy
Developer: Copychaser Games
Release date: 2024
Genre: Point-and-click space journalism adventure
What’s the go?: Very freshly announced game where you play as an intern robot at the solar system’s most trusted holopaper. You design your robot, build different news stories, get scoops, and travel across the galaxy in the hopes of impressing your colleagues and keeping your job.
Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino
Developer: Rias
Release date: 2024
Genre: Exploration platformer
What’s the go?: Formerly titled Fox and Frog Travelers: The Demon of Adashino Island (I see why they changed the name), this one takes place on the mysterious Adashino Island, where you play a fox girl called Kitsune. The mystery around this game is part of what’s drawn me in, and the little froggy friend is what kept me around.
Demonschool
Developer: Necrosoft Games
Release date: Coming soon
Genre: New-style tactics RPG
What’s the go?: With an art style I can only describe as Danganronpa meets Persona meets Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (hear me out), this turn-based tactics game follows a group of university students who are faced with fighting big weirdos in the demon world while also keeping up with their studies.
LudoNarraCon 2023 will be running from today until May 9th, with all demos, streams, sales and panels available on Steam.
