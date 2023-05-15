15 Demos To Play This Weekend For LudoNarraCon 2023

Indie games publisher Fellow Traveller has kicked off their fifth year of LudoNarraCon with a bang, exhibiting a whole lot of gorgeous independent titles as well as behind-the-scenes chats with their developers. This year’s LudoNarraCon also comes with a fair few demos for upcoming titles, ripe for you to give a red hot go.

LudoNarraCon is a digital games festival hosted on Steam that’s dedicated to the narrative games of the indie scene. If you’re the type of person that needs a story that’s going to grab you, you’re probably going to find something you like at LudoNarraCon. As well, you’ll probably find a panel that intrigues you when it comes to how narrative-focused games are born.

If you’re looking for some deals on narrative games like Immortality, Inscryption, Figment 2: Creed Valley, and more, you can head to the Sales tab right here. However, what I’m here to do is provide a curated list of demos on display at this year’s LudoNarraCon that I think you should give a try. Who knows, you might find your next favourite game!

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Developer: Summerfall Games (they’re Aussie!)

Release date: August 4th, 2023

Genre: Musical RPG

What’s the go?: A beautifully-crafted musical adventure featuring an all-star cast including the likes of Troy Baker, Felicia Day, and pretty much half the cast of Critical Role, with music by Austin Wintory (Journey). Greek gods live among mortals, and its your job as a college dropout with the power of a Muse to solve the mystery behind her predecessor’s death.

Get the demo here

Fall of Porcupine

Developer: Critical Rabbit

Release date: June 15th, 2023

Genre: Adventure

What’s the go?: Akin to the gameplay and visual stylings of A Night in the Woods, this one is a sombre-yet-sweet interactive adventure that doubles as a reflection of an unhealthy healthcare system. You play as Finley, a new doctor adjusting to life in the small town of Porcupine.

Get the demo here Midautumn Developer: Team Midautumn Release date: May 10th, 2023 Genre: Action roguelike dungeoncrawler What’s the go?: This one is a roguelike dungeon crawler about blasting evil spirits, saving your hometown from gentrification, and Asian diaspora culture. Set in the town of Nambo Quay, you play as Robin Lam, the newest guardian of the Spirit World. Get the demo here

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Developer: DON’T NOD

Release date: June 8th, 2023

Genre: Visual novel

What’s the go?: Made by the developers behind Life is Strange, this game put you in the shoes of Polly, who exists in the real world and is on a quest to find her missing mother, and Harmony, a goddess who exists in a mythical realm called Reverie.

Get the demo here

Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099

Developer: Fictiorama Studios

Release date: May 26th, 2023

Genre: Digital voyeur simulator

What’s the go?: This is the sequel to 2018’s Do Not Feed the Monkeys. Combining narrative, investigation, surveillance, and resource management, you’re tasked with spying on strangers through security cameras and invading their privacy. If weird and wacky experiences are your forte, this is for you.

Get the demo here

The Invincible

Developer: Starward Industries

Release date: 2023

Genre: First-person sci-fi adventure

What’s the go?: This title is directly based on the hard science-fiction novel of the same name by Polish author and futurologist Stanisław Lem. You play as an astrobiologist on a scientific journey turned search-and-rescue mission on the unexplored planet Regis III.

Get the demo here

1000xRESIST

Developer: sunset visitor 斜陽過客

Release date: 2023

Genre: Time-bending adventure

What’s the go?: A hyper-cinematic narrative adventure with multiple endings. You play a clone that can travel through time, and it’s up to you to decide whether you’ll save everybody or simply inflict chaos. Inspired by NieR:Automata and Perfect Blue.

Get the demo here

Astronaut: The Best

Developer: Universal Happymaker

Release date: 2023

Genre: Occult management adventure

What’s the go?: I am genuinely struggling to get a read on this game, which makes it all the more fascinating. Your duty is to turn incompetent screwups into national heroes, or the government will have you killed. The visual design of this game is awesome.

Get the demo here Slay the Princess Developer: Black Tabby Games Release date: 2023 Genre: Psychological horror adventure What’s the go?: This visual novel reportedly stole the show over at PAX East this year, which I can completely understand as someone that’s played the old demo of this game. Sure, the title tells you what you’ll be doing, but whether or not you do it or if you are even able to do it is a whole other story. Incredible psychological horror experience. Get the demo here

Times & Galaxy

Developer: Copychaser Games

Release date: 2024

Genre: Point-and-click space journalism adventure

What’s the go?: Very freshly announced game where you play as an intern robot at the solar system’s most trusted holopaper. You design your robot, build different news stories, get scoops, and travel across the galaxy in the hopes of impressing your colleagues and keeping your job.

Get the demo here Cryptmaster Developer: Paul Hart and Lee Williams Release date: 2024 Genre: Typing dungeon crawler What’s the go?: Now this one’s a real doozy. It’s a dungeon crawler where words are your weapon, as typing or talking will determine how your path is plowed. You’ll explore this visually jarring (positive) world and use your words to complete strange quests, charm weird characters, and play a variety of unexpected mini games. I’m in awe of how this game looks. Get the demo here

Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino

Developer: Rias

Release date: 2024

Genre: Exploration platformer

What’s the go?: Formerly titled Fox and Frog Travelers: The Demon of Adashino Island (I see why they changed the name), this one takes place on the mysterious Adashino Island, where you play a fox girl called Kitsune. The mystery around this game is part of what’s drawn me in, and the little froggy friend is what kept me around.

Get the demo here Tamarindos Freaking Dinner Developer: Celery Emblem Release date: Coming soon Genre: Surreal action adventure What’s the go?: Described as a “90’s horror sitcom”, you play as a ‘pizza dude’ called Macario Macabro who must deliver a fresh ‘za to Tagomago’s Mansion. The only problem is, the darn mansion is full of cannibals! This game looks like a fever dream and I’m obsessed. Get the demo here

Demonschool

Developer: Necrosoft Games

Release date: Coming soon

Genre: New-style tactics RPG

What’s the go?: With an art style I can only describe as Danganronpa meets Persona meets Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (hear me out), this turn-based tactics game follows a group of university students who are faced with fighting big weirdos in the demon world while also keeping up with their studies.

Get the demo here Wrestling With Emotions: New Kid on the Block Developer: Team Lazerbeam Release date: Coming soon Genre: Comedy dating sim What’s the go?: Finally, a wrestling dating sim!!!! Yes!!! It’s 1994 and you are the newest up-and-comer in the wrestling biz. You can design your wrestler, pump up your M.E.A.T (Muscle, Elegance, Attitude & Theatrics), choose from 7 date-able dreamboats, invent your own signature moves, and maybe even fall in love. This game was made for me. Get the demo here

LudoNarraCon 2023 will be running from today until May 9th, with all demos, streams, sales and panels available on Steam.