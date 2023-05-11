‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Here’s Why I Think They Should Bring Tingle, The Funny Little Elf Man, Back To Life In The Newest Zelda Game, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, And Also Make Him A Central Character That Is Integral To The Plot From Start To Finish

5
Published 2 hours ago: May 11, 2023 at 1:36 pm -
Filed to:zelda
Image: Nintendo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It would be funny to me.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

