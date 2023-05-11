Here’s Why I Think They Should Bring Tingle, The Funny Little Elf Man, Back To Life In The Newest Zelda Game, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, And Also Make Him A Central Character That Is Integral To The Plot From Start To Finish

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".



She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.



Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.



You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.