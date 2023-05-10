Hollow Knight’s Sequel Has Been Delayed

Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to 2017’s classic Hollow Knight, was supposed to have been released around about now. It hasn’t, and now it won’t be either, because the team have decided to take some extra time making the game as good as it can be.

The following statement was released on Twitter earlier today:

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong. We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect more details from us once we get closer to release.

That’s fine! Take all the time you need! It’s been six years, what’s another few months to, as they say, “make the game as good as we can”. Especially with the news that it’s all “gotten quite big”.

To recap, we reviewed the original in 2018, a little while after its initial release, and found it to be very good: