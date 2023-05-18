In Defense Of Koroks

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has seen many playing the title in a variety of different ways. One of these ways that’s become popular is torturing the helpless little Koroks that litter the land.

Now, I’m not here to tell anyone how to play a video game. Especially with a game like Tears of the Kingdom, there are boundless opportunities to play games however you like, and you are well within your rights as a sentient being to do that.

Instead, I speak my truth at this moment as somebody who feels for the poor Koroks, and cares for the little fellas.

Koroks, for those unaware, were introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker as a new race that came to exist after the Great Flood. What some may not know (although it’s kinda easy to guess from the names) is that Koroks come from the Kokiri.

To be specific, the Great Flood was a torrential downpour spurred on by the three Golden Goddesses that turned the mountaintops of old Hyrule into islands. With the Great Flood came the evolution of various races, such as the Zora into Rito and, of course, the Kokiri into Koroks.

Although, one could argue that for the Koroks, it was more of a devolution. While Kokiri and Koroks are both meant to be somewhat child-like, the Kokiri seem to be a little more… capable than the Koroks. They can protect themselves, at least.

That being said, the Koroks of Wind Waker, I believe, contained a little more depth than the ones that we see in BOTW/TOTK. WW‘s Koroks travel across the land to plant trees in order to connect the lands with lush forests, and is that not quite a noble feat?

But what of the BOTW/TOTK Koroks? Well… They’re there, that’s for sure.

My care for the Koroks also comes from a place of sadness for their growing lack of importance in the series. There was once a time when the sweet Makar, a humble Korok cellist, turned out to be the Sage of Wind. Now, they’re hopeless little babies that need help getting around.

But alas, even though many may have a hatred for them, finding them annoying and wishing to torture them, I still hold love for them. Without the Koroks, there would be no trees. Without their seeds, Hestu would not be able to shake his maracas and your bag would be small and measly.

And then I think, why do we wish to harm little creatures that only wish to ask us for help? They plead for our assistance, and then when we give them aid, they thank and reward us. Is helping one another not a magical part of being alive? Are we not a hero?

To conclude, I think we should at least take a moment to think of where Koroks came from and feel for their little nut brains. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be played however one likes, that’s for sure. But they’re just little guys. They’re only children, after all.

What do you think? How do you feel about Koroks? Do you ever get nervous? Let us know in the comments.