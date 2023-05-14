Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Players Keep Torturing Helpless Koroks

Hunting for Koroks, the happy little forest creatures that like to hide in surprising places, was a pillar of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s post-game adventuring. The Koroks return in Tears of the Kingdom, but this time they aren’t just hidden, they’re out in the open too. And they need your help! A series of Koroks can be found around the game’s world, in peril! They have gotten separated from their comrades and cannot rejoin them on their own! Please Zelda players, erstwhile and weary but ever-so-clever travellers that you are, won’t you use your newfound building abilities to help reunite them?

Yes. Yes, we can help with that. 😈

Players are using these Save The Korok mini quests to torture the little bastards, comeuppance for making finding their hiding spots so difficult and treacherous. As players on Twitter demonstrated over the weekend, there are many, many ways to torture a Korok. Sometimes this results in getting the job done. Sometimes it’s torture for torture’s sake.

People are nailing Koroks to crosses and setting the crosses alight

my roommate crucified a korok pic.twitter.com/zqy5TwSIfC — tears of the rindog (@rindoggydog) May 13, 2023

They’re cooking them like Woolies brand rotisserie chickens

Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the Korok Rotisserie machine. #ZeldaTearsOfKingdom pic.twitter.com/LCtsRdfGov — Pory (@pory_leeks) May 11, 2023

They’re strapping Koroks to minecarts and using their frail, squishy little bodies as impact absorbers

Hope you don’t mind being used as a front bumper lil Korok HAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/QbMuVUDAEx — Exalted (@ValiantExalt) May 12, 2023

They’re strapping Koroks to rockets and launching them into space

They’re strapping Koroks to lots of rockets and sending them into space

some of you are so distracted you’ll never finish the game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RugpZ6WOjE — Gene Park (@GenePark) May 13, 2023

They’re using Koroks as crash test dummies.

Korok Space Program day 2: After adopting a more typical rocket shaped structure I had high hopes for this brave korok, however the extra weight had some unexpected effects of todays launch. pic.twitter.com/5wewLqESBT — HopCat (@HopCaterpie) May 13, 2023

They are taking Korok failures on the road, shaming them from coast to coast

this is it. Freedom. No other game could surpass this experience. (dont ask why the korok’s on a cross) pic.twitter.com/ohbwW1wE0m — gudaguda enjoyer (@5os4ku) May 12, 2023

They’re dragging Koroks behind horses like this is Red Dead Redemption

A big thanks to Twitter user dankois for putting a handy thread of people bothering the Koroks together for everyone to enjoy.

We’re sure director Eiji Aonuma is enjoying all this creativity immensely.

Well, look, we’re all having a good time, at least.

How have you been using Tears of the Kingdom building mechanics to mess with the Koroks’ day? I want to hear about your own version the Korok Space Program. Tell me about your Korok bothering adventures in the comments below.