‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Is Real And Coming To PS5

Ethan Gach

Published 59 mins ago: May 25, 2023 at 6:27 am -
Filed to:action adventuregames
bigbossblooberteamcynthiaharrellkojimaproductionsmetalgearmetalgearsolid3ps2ps3ps5residentevil4single playervideogamessnakeeatersolidsnakevideogamecharactersvideogamesvideogamesdevelopedinjapanvideogaming
The Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Is Real And Coming To PS5
Screenshot: Konami / Kotaku

Rumours of a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake have been swirling for years. Now we know all the fan speculation wasn’t for naught. Konami revealed at Sony’s PlayStation Showcase that the PS2 classic is getting modernised for the PlayStation 5 so players can enjoy it all over again.

News of a potential remake was first reported back in 2021 by VGC

which claimed mega porting house Virtuos would be behind it. The game was to be one of the key milestones in publisher Konami’s shift back toward console gaming. Remakes and remasters of other classics in the company’s portfolio were also rumoured, including Silent Hill and Castlevania.

Read More: Cynthia Harrell, The Woman Who Sang ‘Snake Eater,’ Is Ready To Be Heard Again

The fifth game in the Metal Gear series, Snake Eater takes place earliest in the timeline and follows Big Boss during the Cold War in the 1960s when he was known as Naked Snake. It arrived on PS2 back in 2004 and was eventually expanded in a version called Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence and ported to HD by way of the PS3 and Xbox 360. Depending on who you ask, it’s one of the best games, if not the best game, in the series.

The remake announcement is less surprising after Konami revealed last year that Silent Hill 2 would get the same treatment. Given to Bloober Team, that project has remained controversial due to a passionate following around the original version and some negative reactions to the overhauled graphics and changes in art direction for the new PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions.

Snake Eater will no doubt be in a similarly fraught position, though recent examples like the Resident Evil 4 remake show it’s not impossible to faithfully bring a 2004 masterpiece into the present day.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.