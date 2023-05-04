When To See The Xbox Showcase And Starfield Direct In Australian Times

Xbox has announced the showcase event that will take the place of what would have, in previous years, been its E3 press conference. Below you’ll find start times for the new Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct.

Yes, the Xbox Showcase will be followed immediately by Starfield Direct, another extended look at what fans can expect from Bethesda’s next big RPG. There’s no information just yet on how long either show will run for, though we imagine those details will come to hand as the event approaches (and we’ll update this yarn in due course to reflect that).

For those who may not remember what an Xbox E3 Press Conference tended to look like (it has been a few years and a pandemic since we’ve had a proper one), they are always Xbox’s big, annual show and tell. All its major studios come together to show their work, and its because we’ve seen so many of these shows before that we can attempt to make a few predictions.

What can we expect? Forza Motorsport will almost certainly appear, and, we have to imagine, should be ready to drop a formal release date. With Halo Infinite in the rearview mirror, the pendulum now swings back to Xbox’s other alien shooting franchise Gears of War, which hasn’t had a new game since 2020’s Gears Tactics. It’s last mainline franchise entry was 2019’s Gears 5. That must mean that a Gears 6 announcement can’t be far off.

What else? We haven’t heard about Fable in a minute. Maybe there’ll be something new there. Rare will almost certainly have a Sea of Thieves update to share — could it finally be time to meet the mysterious ‘Cap’n?’ (I’m almost 100% convinced that The Cap’n is Captain Hook, and they’re about to follow the Pirates of the Caribbean adventure with a Peter Pan/Neverland expansion).

With Arkane’s Redfall now in the wild, one wonders what the other Bethesda Studios have been up to. Is it time for id Sofware to announce another Doom game?

We’ll find out in June. Speaking of which:

Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct: Australia and New Zealand Start Times

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

Sunday, June 11, 2023

3:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

Sunday, June 11, 2023

2:30 AM ACST

WA

Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:00 AM AWST

NZ

Sunday, June 11, 2023

5:00 AM NZST