A PS5 Game On Two Discs Is Giving 1995

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the highly anticipated sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, rounded out Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest broadcast. At the end of the sizzlingly-cinematic trailer was confirmation of the game’s early 2024 release window. Right under those words was a nostalgia trip no one expected in the year of our lord 2023: FFVII Rebirth will launch on two PS5 discs.

Yeah, you read and saw that right. The next instalment in pretty boy Cloud Strife and friends’ adventure will indeed ship on two separate discs. Kinda wild. It’s not exactly new, though, as prior PlayStation 4 games, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, have included two discs: one for installation, the other for the game. It’s just giving 1995 when the OG FFVII release came on three discs, and not exactly something you’d expect from an increasingly digital only world. But it’s kind of nostalgic in a way, isn’t it?

When do you think the game will ask you to change discs, after a pivotal moment? A boss battle? We’ll find out sometime next year. For now, we know that in addition to continuing to mess with the story, the game will feature new characters of some sort and that everything will take place across an enormous map. Maybe that’s why we’ll need two discs.

In the meantime, you can have a laugh looking at how much the simple phrase “two discs” is breaking everyone’s brain on social media, where it’s already trending.

