Here’s How Much Space You Need To Clear For Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, part two of the trilogy remaking one of the greatest RPGs of all time, arrives on PS5 on February 28, 2024. As is customary these days when it comes to large games, you can all but count on needing to make some space on that SSD of yours. Read on to find out just how big Cloud and co.’s mosey-fest is expected to be.

How big is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, really?

As I said in my review of Square Enix’s latest return to the beautiful world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, it’s a Big™ game. Coming in at 145.7 gigabytes, Rebirth is around three times the size of your average 50 GB game, and roughly twice that of your average large RPG. The size might fluctuate slightly depending on any day-one patches that are likely to arrive (those usually increase size, but not by a terrible amount).

It’s a pretty colossal, Huge Materia-sized download you’re looking at. And should your game come in the form of one of those ancient data discs otherwise known as Blu-rays, you’re unlikely to notice much of a difference at all in install size. Virtually all games these days on modern consoles install themselves to the internal SSD to play nice with large files.

How to clear space on your PS5 to make room for Rebirth

Compared to other games you’re likely to have on your PS5, assuming you’re into big damn RPGs and the like, you might be able to clear some space by deleting those dusty old backlog games of yours.

Baldur’s Gate 3: 108 GB

Elden Ring: 80 GB

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: 81 GB

Final Fantasy XVI: 90 GB

Horizon Forbidden West: 85 GB (the complete edition of Forbidden West flies in at around 120 GB)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: 90 GB

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition: 127 GB

Though RPGs are often notorious for larger sizes, they’re far from alone. Alan Wake 2, for example, takes up about 80-85 GB of storage space on PS5.

You can take a look at the breakdown of your storage capacity by selecting the gear icon in the top right corner of the PS5 dashboard and navigating to “Storage.” If you’re like me and take a ton of screenshots and videos, games might not be your only issue here. By navigating to the PS5’s “Media Gallery” you can easily sort through which games you’ve captured the most of by “Albums.” In each game’s section, you can filter between screenshots and videos.

You may also want to take a look at the “Trophies” section of the Media Gallery. By default the PS5 likes to snap a pic and a video every time you unlock a trophy. If that setting’s been on for a while, you might have a sizeable chunk of space ready to clear out there.

As you likely expected, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a biiiig game. Its expansive world and very, very long narrative certainly demands many gigabytes on your PS5. So, what game are you deleting to make space?