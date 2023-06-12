Capcom’s Big Sci-Fi Game Has Been Delayed Into Oblivion

In what is fast becoming a tradition, Capcom’s very cool-looking sci-fi game Pragmata has used a big stage to release a trailer that not only shows the game off, but also apologises for a delay in its release.

The game, originally due out in 2022, dropped a trailer in November 2021 which said, sorry, the game is now coming out in 2023. “Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023,” the official Capcom announcement said at the time, accompanying an actual sequence in the trailer itself that focused on the delay. “In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience.”

Now, in June 2023, the game’s new trailer has done likewise, making a fresh delay…a central part of the entire clip’s creative focus? It’s a very strange thing to do, and I love it:

In addition to the falling piece of paper, there’s also a statement from Capcom at the end, which reads:

Screenshot: Capcom

To all our expectant fans, It is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata. Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possibly can, but we need more time. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience. Thank you for your continued support. The Pragmata Development Team

If the modern era of AAA game releases (or any era, really) has taught us one thing, it’s that releasing big games before they’re done is a recipe for disaster. Take your time! Take all the time you need!

