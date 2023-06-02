Diablo IV Players Can’t Believe How Smooth Launch Is Going So Far

On June 1, Diablo IV’s early access began and it just worked. No ubiquitous error codes. No server crashes. No major bugs. Some players on console are encountering a nasty licence code issue with a bizarre workaround, but more broadly, and especially on PC, things appear to be going surprisingly smoothly. And after the debacle that was Diablo III’s launch, many fans can’t believe it.

“I just completed Act 1 at level 16, stayed connected the whole time and not even a bit of lag,” wrote one player on the Diablo IV subreddit. “Settings 150fps at all times outside cutscenes, no rubber banding, no [disconnects],” wrote another. Multiple threads are filled with players shocked at the lack of queue times and the stability once logged in.

Have to give credit where it's due. Diablo 4's launch has been incredibly smooth so far.



Got in instantly on PC and the performance has been excellent. No stutters, crashes or disconnects whatsoever.



Definitely a huge improvement from the beta. 👏 #DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/5YFgQh6riw — Okami Games (@Okami13_) June 2, 2023

$90 Bucks Well Spent! this is the first time in a Very long time that a Launch feels mostly smooth and the game seems polished and complete level 14 Druid on Series X and haven’t had a single problem.. my brother did get one crash on PC though.🤟🏻 #DiabloIV — SH7WN (@SureShotShawny) June 2, 2023

#DiabloIV launch for me was perfectly smooth. A few lag spikes but otherwise no troubles. Having fun playing through the campaign with my roommate. We played D3 together at launch when he lived in an apartment below me, & now I live in his house and we're still playing together! — 💸RichJMoney🇦🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@RichJMoney) June 2, 2023

I have never been more excited for a video game to release in my life man all I ask is the Diablo IV launch is smooth and playable tonight — Ryan DeCinti (@RDeCinti) June 1, 2023

That’s in stark contrast to when the last Diablo shipped. Diablo III, which arrived first on PC back in 2012, plagued fans with an “error 37” screen at login. There was no real info about what exactly the error meant, and as one of the first big “always-online” games, players were outraged that they were at the mercy of Blizzard’s servers. “I don’t even want to play with other people!” wrote former Kotaku editor Kirk Hamilton at the time. “I just wanted to click some stuff to death before I went to bed, you know?”

That’s not to say that Diablo IV’s launch has been completely free of unexpected snafus. Players on consoles, and particularly PlayStation 5, have been combating an “invalid licence” issue that prevents them from getting past the main menu. They soon discovered a workaround that included buying digital currency from the Diablo IV shop.

The Diablo 4 launch experience for PS5 users. I payed 100€ for this privilege. #DiabloIV @diablo pic.twitter.com/o96WLzShEQ — Rurikhan (@Rurikhan) June 1, 2023

Another better fix seemingly requires just downloading any new free-to-play game from the PlayStation Store in order to get the licence error sorted out. Blizzard is currently investigating the problem, and it’s unclear if it’s caused by the game or how the console networks are configured.

And of course there are some complaints on PC as well, though it seems to be isolated to issues with particular hardware configurations, drivers, and other wrinkles unique to the benefits and complexities that come with PC gaming. Unlike some other rough PC launches recently, like The Last of Us Part I and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there doesn’t appear to be any consistent problems with optimisation, framerate performance, or crashes.

We’ll see if all of this changes as more players start logging on over the weekend. The biggest test will come on June 6 though when access to Diablo IV opens up for all versions of the game. That’s when the floodgates will be raised and we’ll see if all of Blizzard’s work around the multiple open betas and staggered launch windows has really paid off.