Hideo Kojima Wants To Go To Space And I Think We Should Let Him

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: June 20, 2023 at 12:37 pm -
Filed to:astronauts
hideo kojimahideo kojima gameskojima in spacespace
Hideo Kojima Wants To Go To Space And I Think We Should Let Him
Image: Kotaku Australia

Hideo Kojima wants to go to space. That’s it. That’s the story.

Kojima stated that he’d like to go to space during a Q&A with Geoff Keighley after the NYC premiere of Connecting Worlds, a documentary about his life and work. The remark was noted by Axios’ Stephen Totilo, who had attended the screening.

“I want to go to outer space,” said Kojima, “I want to go to outer space and create a game you can play in space … So please someone send me up to space.”

Bro, same. Who doesn’t want to go blast off on a rocket? He’s just like me fr.

Seriously, this the most Kojima-ass desire in the world. Of course he wants to go to space and make a game about it. Not even a game about going to space. He wants to make a game you can play when you get to space. What would that even look like? I think we should send him just to answer that specific question because … I mean, I think games you can play in space already exist. If I smuggled my Switch up to the International Space Station, and it survived the trip, would that not make Tears of the Kingdom a game I can play in space?

As GamesRadar pointed out when it reported on this story this morning, there’s also The Overview Effect, a cognitive shift reported by astronauts who have viewed the Earth from space. Often they return to Earth with a very different perception of our planet, what we are doing to it every day, and the precariousness of our place in the cosmos.  Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell called it an “explosion of awareness,” an “overwhelming sense of oneness and connectedness,” and “an epiphany.” Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins said it felt as though the Earth “projected an air of fragility.” After making the trip up last year, William Shatner described the feeling as one of grief. “The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness,” he said. “It filled me with dread. My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral.”

Are any of us ready for a version of Hideo Kojima that has experienced The Overview Effect? I don’t know if we are, but I have to know what that looks like.

Send Hideo Kojima to space.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

