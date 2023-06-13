Overwatch 2’s Story Missions Cost $US15 ($21)

Despite canning a PvE mode, Overwatch 2 is still going ahead with some story-based missions, and after showing them off earlier this week we now have some details on how they’re going to work and, more importantly I guess, how much they’re going to cost.

And they’re going to cost a minimum of $US15 ($21) (or $US40 ($56) for a bigger download). Look, I know video game development is expensive, and this is a free-to-play game so money has to be made somewhere, but hrmm. Overwatch fans, drawn in large part to the series for its story, lore and characters, have put up with many missteps over Overwatch 2, but charging $US15 ($21) for three story missions is certainly asking a lot, and the backlash — taking place mostly over social media, since Reddit is a bust — has been swift.

Like, look at the terms of this announcement, presented in Blizzard’s own words so you can see how it’s messaged:

In Overwatch 2: Invasion, you and your friends can take on three action-packed missions that take place in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg — massive maps with complex objectives, and an in-depth storyline that will guide you along the way. You’ll fight against the intensified forces of Null Sector, who will continue to attack until you’ve completely dismantled them. Stay alert for challenging enemies that haven’t been encountered before, such as the powerful Artillery and the deadly Stalkers. You can get started on your mission to save the world with the Overwatch 2: Invasion Bundle for $US15 ($21) USD. This bundle includes: – Permanent access to the Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions – 1,000 Overwatch Coins (equal to the Premium Battle Pass, $10 USD ($14) value) – A brand-new Sojourn Legendary skin ($19 USD ($26) value) – Permanent access to Sojourn as a playable hero for new players: unlocked upon completing Story Mission challenges. The Overwatch 2: Invasion bundle is intended to give new and veteran players alike the opportunity to explore this brand-new story arc while giving them additional coins to unlock the Premium Battle Pass or to buy cosmetic content for their favourite Hero. You can also upgrade to the Overwatch 2: Ultimate Invasion Bundle for $US40 ($56) USD, you will have access to all the above, as well as: – The Null Sector Premium Battle Pass with 20 Battle Pass skips ($30 USD ($42) value) – An additional 1,000 Overwatch Coins, for a total of 2,000 Overwatch Coins ($20 USD ($28) value) – Two additional Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko ($38 USD ($53) value).

I’m sure someone at Blizzard and Activision can and will defend this, pointing to earnings and metrics and forecasts and business strategies, but what are we even doing here when a video game has to be packaged and spelled out like this?