Popular Horror Game Friday The 13th Will Be Delisted, Replaced Everywhere

Asymmetrical multiplayer survival horror game Friday the 13th: The Game has been at a standstill since getting engulfed by a battle for franchise rights in 2018. It’s been a slow death, but on June 8, developer Gun announced that it was finally over — the game’s licence expires on December 31, and on that date, F13 will no longer be available for purchase, in any form.

Read More: Rest In Pieces, Friday The 13th: The Game

“The game will, however, continue to function through at least December 31, 2024, if you already own it,” Gun wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. In the meantime, Gun says it’s making the base game $US5 and each piece of downloadable content an additional $US1 now through December 31, though online stores like Steam currently list the game for $US15.

“We are happy the game will live on a while longer and continue to be enjoyed by anyone owning the game already,” the developer said.

Gun is now turning its attention to its adaptation of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which will also be an asymmetrical multiplayer survival game. In an interview with Kotaku, Art and Audio Director and Gun Interactive CEO Wes Keltner said that his studio wants “to make sure […] that each player feels like they’ve just been through their own personal version of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”

But “for us,” the developer, he continued, “we’re going to look at the original property and say, ‘That’s what we’re making.’”

That game is scheduled to release August 18, and Friday the 13th fans might also have something to look forward to: In an interview with Rely on Horror, composer Harry Manfredini (who is responsible for most of the F13 series’ chilling music, including The Game’s soundtrack) said he is now involved with another studio’s “more realistic looking” game.

“The game will supposedly be done in a different style to that of the previous asymmetrical multiplayer title,” the Rely on Horror article says. “[Manfredini] didn’t know many other details about the game beyond his involvement, but it’s still exciting to know that there’s something new on the horizon for the series.” Evil never dies.