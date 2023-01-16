Friday The 13th: Killer Puzzle To Be Wiped From Storefronts Next Week

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle, a free-to-start puzzle strategy game based on the Friday the 13th film series, will be delisted from all platforms next Monday.

This was announced via the Twitter account of developer Blue Wizard Digital as well as on the game’s Steam page, which read:

Hello Friday the 13th Fans, Today we have to make a sad announcement: We were unable to renew the license for Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle with the licensors and have been required to wind down all future sales of the game later this month. We have been assured by all platforms that players who have already downloaded / purchased the game and made in-app purchases within the game will continue to have access to the content they paid for in perpetuity. (So please grab it while you can!!!) The game will be coming down from the storefronts across all platforms on January 23rd, 2023. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes. It is a truly sad situation and all of us at Blue Wizard are absolutely crushed as well—F13: Killer Puzzle is a game we are so incredibly proud of. Thank you for your support over the years, and stay tuned to BlueWizard.com for future updates. Also don’t forget we still proudly offer the the Overwhelmingly Positive rated Horror-Puzzle game that started it all: Slayaway Camp! For updates on if anything changes with Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle, please sign up to our official mailing list at www.f13killerpuzzle.com Sincerely, Blue Wizard Digital

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle was released on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices in 2018, and later on Xbox and PlayStation in 2020. The game currently has a Metascore of 76 with a user score of 7.5 and has Very Positive reviews on Steam, and is considered to have ‘much-needed adjustments’ to the developer’s previous much-loved title Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut.

Due to the title being digital-only, once it’s gone, it’s gone for good. Thankfully, the developers have noted that users who already have the game downloaded will not lose access to the game, but it will no longer be accessible from January 23rd. Bummer!

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle will be available on all platforms until January 23rd, 2023.