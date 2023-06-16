This Tears Of The Kingdom Randomizer Is Perfect Chaos

If you’ve already put 100+ hours into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you might be asking yourself how you can spice up this Hylian love affair between you and Link’s latest adventure. Well, might I suggest a randomizer that puts enemies in places they’re not supposed to be? Because a modder has made a randomizer for the Switch game and is giving early access to their supporters.

The randomizer comes from Waikuteru, who also made a similar and fairly popular randomizer for Breath of the Wild. Their breakdown video shows a few examples of the randomizer in action, including high-powered enemies like the Gleeoks spawning in unexpected places. This chaos extends not to just the enemies you fight, but the weapons and supplies you’ll have on hand to fight them. You can find different weapons, shields, and other supplies throughout the game, but with the randomizer, you can also find fused weapons with different stat values throughout Tears of the Kingdom, adding another layer of unpredictability to the game. What if you found the Master Sword on a tutorial island, or some mushrooms in a chest that would normally have a key item? Also, the randomizer will periodically drop a random weapon or item into your inventory, so if you find yourself in a bind, you might receive something useful if the random number generator is on your side. The point is chaos.

Check out the full breakdown video below:

While the randomizer is already pretty impressive, Waikuteru says they have plans to continue support with additions like Goal Mode, which was featured in the Breath of the Wild randomizer. This mode introduces a random goal for the player to accomplish before they can progress.

The randomizer isn’t publicly available yet, and won’t be “until at least all base features have been implemented.” However, Waikuteru is offering early access to those that support the project on Patreon.