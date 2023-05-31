TMNT Movie Gets Shell-Shockingly Existential New Trailer

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon have just released a new trailer for the upcoming animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, finally giving fans a hint at what the movie’s story is going to be about.

In the same spirit as the first trailer, the new glimpse of TMNT sees the heroes in a half-shell goofing off while watching viral videos on their phones, brandishing their iconic weapons, and parkouring their way through the dense New York cityscape. However, this new trailer popped the lid off of the proverbial sewer grate by having the kiddos ponder what life would be like if they weren’t “shunned by society” for being a bunch of mutants.

In order to find out the answer to that admittedly existential question, the quartet of karate-action turtles concocts a fool-proof plan to curry favour with New York’s human population by putting a stop to the villainous Superfly’s crime wave. (Superfly, voiced by Ice Cube, is seemingly a new character for the TMNT universe, though he may be inspired by insectoid antagonist Baxter Stockman.) However, their lofty plan gets more complicated when “kinda cool” fellow mutant Superfly reveals that he and his organisation have a “they gotta go” attitude toward the human race. C’est la vie.

The TMNT movie has a star-studded cast of Hollywood actors in supporting roles including Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, and action-movie legend Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, to name a few. In addition to starring in the film, Rogen, who earlier this year starred in Nintendo and Illumination’s box-office-breaking film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, will also serve as one of the TMNT movie’s writers and producers [Seth Rogen laugh intensifies].

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theatres on August 2.