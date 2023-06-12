‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Todd Howard: Starfield Locked At 30FPS On Console For ‘Consistency’

Ethan Gach

Published 1 hour ago: June 12, 2023 at 11:14 am -
Gif: Microsoft / Kotaku

Since Starfield was revealed, fans have been wondering what framerate the sci-fi RPG would run at on console. In a new interview with IGN, creative director Todd Howard confirmed the Xbox Series X/S version would remain locked at 30fps to maintain a consistent look and feel throughout the game.

“I think it’ll come as no surprise, given our previous games, what we go for,” Howard told IGN after the Starfield Direct today. “Always these huge, open worlds, fully dynamic, hyper detail where anything can happen. And we do want to do that. It’s 4K in the X. It’s 1440 on the S. We do lock it at 30, because we want that fidelity, we want all that stuff. We don’t want to sacrifice any of it.”

Read More: Starfield Gets The Gameplay And Story Reveal You’ve Been Waiting For

The longtime Bethesda game designer added that the game is “running great” and even sometimes at 60fps. “But on the consoles, we do lock it because we prefer the consistency, where you’re not even thinking about it,” he said. It’s also apparently performing well on the less powerful Xbox Series S where Howard said he plays most of the time since his kids monopolize the Xbox Series X.

Higher framerates, something players on PC with higher-end gear have long had access to, were one of the big selling points for the “next-gen” consoles. Recently, however, some big blockbusters have struggled to hit that mark. Gotham Knights was locked at 30fps on console, and Arkane Austin’s Redfall, an Xbox first-party console exclusive promoted with 60fps gameplay footage, won’t get a 60fps mode until sometime in the future.

But given Bethesda’s past track record with sprawling open-world RPGs at launch, a stable 30fps will probably be a pleasant surprise for most fans.

Kotaku is covering everything Summer Game Fest, from the main show on Thursday to other events happening throughout the next week. Whether you’re into larger-than-life triple-A games or intimate, offbeat indies, you can keep up with all things SGF here.

Comments

  • Did Todd Howard just give Phil Spencer a “Punch to the Face”???

    That’s Phils words he used to describe the downfall of Redfall when they first announced locking 30fps (and then hidden the rest of the disaster from him)… oh right that was Bethesda’s marketing team… red alert???

    Reply

  • Let’s talk about this “people who don’t buy the deluxe edition have to wait 5 days” bullshit.
    This is a shitty money-grubbing trend I’m seeing creep into gaming.
    Pay an extra $70 or wait a week.

    Reply

    • It’s playing on the fomo people have. Which is a shitty tactic. Not to mention stuff like “the first 100 players to reach X will have their name immortalised in…”

      Reply

      • It’s not fomo people, it’s streamers… we know those 1000 hardcore diablo players will all be streamers and content creators who make money spending all that time playing that game.

        Reply

  • Did they lock the physics to the framerate again?

    I can perform further leaps in Fallout 4 in 30fps than I can in 60fps

    Reply
