All The Anime Coming To Netflix In The Next 6 Months

Put on your seatbelts because Netflix is about to do one of those Akira motorbike slides and take us on the anime ride of a lifetime.

Here’s all (yes, all) the anime coming to Netflix from now until the end of the year.

Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 1

In the previous season, we saw Baki kidnap the US president to get himself arrested so he could train against some of the toughest people in America. In season 2, Baki will be fighting a man named Pickle who was revived after being found in a rock formation from prehistoric times.

You can watch Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 1 on Netflix from July 26.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2

The Kingdom of Metallicana is in danger (still) as the God of Destruction, Anthrasax, is being resurrected. Only Dark Schneider, the World’s most powerful wizard, can save the Kingdom.

Season 2 of Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy airs on July 31.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Melodias’ son, Tristan, inherits the powers of both the Goddess and Demon clans. When his mother’s life is threatened, he travels to Edinburgh Castle to find a way to help her. This will continue on from the first CGI-animated film.

You can watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 on Netflix on August 8.

Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 2

Season 2 Part 2 will cover the most anticipated part of the anime, the Father vs Son Saga.

It will be available on Netflix on August 24.

Kengan Ashura Season 2

In a world where business disputes are settled by gladiator fights, there is one guy who only cares about fighting and winning — for fun. Ouma Tokita is back to grapple, punch and kick his way to be the best fighter out there.

Kengan Ashura will start airing on Netflix from September 21.

Gamera: Rebirth

Fans of kaiju films are in for a treat as we get to see the turtle kaiju, Gamera, fight five other giant monsters in this six-episode series.

Gamera: Rebirth will be out in September this year.

Pluto

After a string of human and AI deaths, Inspector Gesicht needs to find the killer before it’s too late. This darker version of some of the most beloved Astro Boy arcs is one of the most anticipated anime of the year.

Pluto comes out on Netflix on October 26.

Akuma-kun

Akuma-kun is a genius when it comes to black magic. This little boy wants to open a portal between Hell and Earth to summon the most powerful demons to help him take over the world.

Akuma-kun will arrive on Netflix on November 9 this year.

Onmyoji

Image: Netflix

This supernatural anthology series is based on Baku Yumemakura’s novels of the same name. All we know about the series is that it will be airing sometime this year.

Tomb Raider

Image: Crystal Dynamics

That’s right; there’s going to be a Tomb Raider anime. From Powerhouse Animation Studios (Castlevania and Blood of Zeus), we’re hoping it can do the games justice. Netflix will release the series sometime in 2023.

It’s good to know there’ll be no shortage of anime coming to Netflix for the rest of 2023. Which of these Netflix anime are you looking forward to the most?