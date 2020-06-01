All The Anime Coming To Netflix In June

Image: Cartoon Network

Every month, Netflix Australia continues to grow their animated offering. There's no major movies dropping in June for Netflix's anime front, but it does have one showstopper: the season finale for Rick & Morty.

The Bugs Bunny Road Runner Movie (June 1)

The "wascally wabbit" recalls escapades with Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Road Runner, Elmer Fudd, Pepe LePew, Wile E. Coyote.

Rick & Morty: Season 4 Finale (Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri, June 3)

The final episode of Rick & Morty's fourth season also drops in June, although Netflix hasn't included it in their official list for this month.

It's officially titled Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri. There's no official synopsis for the episode yet, although that should appear sometime in the next week.

Imagining episodes based on their name is almost as fun as watching episodes.

New #rickandmorty returns May 3 at 11:30pm on @adultswim. pic.twitter.com/xfo0pGtK4S — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) April 14, 2020

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (June 4)

Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

A Whisker Away (June 18)

In Studio Colorido's second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.

BNA (June 30)

Morphed into a raccoon beastman, Michiru seeks refuge, and answers, with the aid of wolf beastman Shirou inside the special zone of Anima-City.

