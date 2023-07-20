Borderlands Movie Delayed To 2024, I’m Sure Everything Is Fine

The Borderlands movie has been delayed another year.

A week after reports indicated the film was languishing in post-production hell, the official Borderlands social media accounts have confirmed the film will release on August 9th, 2024. This will put the Lionsgate-produced film into release a full three years after the conclusion of principal photography.

The announcement, as you can see, is nothing more than an existing title treatment on a Canva background.

Last week’s reports indicated that there has been trouble behind the scenes. Original director Eli Roth had departed the project and Deadpool‘s Tim Miller had been brought in for reshoots, along with new writer Zak Olkewicz. The Last of Us and Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin, who co-wrote the original script with Roth, seemingly had his name removed from the credits and replaced with a pseudonym, historically the mark of Hollywood creatives getting the hell off a sinking ship.

To date, the only real publicly released information on the film has been a few black-and-white stills from production and videos of Gearbox Software co-founder Randy Pitchford annoying the filmmakers on the set. Fans still have not yet seen the film’s A-list cast in costume. It doesn’t even have a trailer yet, presumably because the film is currently being held together with the power of positive thinking.

This announcement doesn’t even say whether the film will still open in theatres or if it will just go straight to streaming (though, at this point, I feel like my money’s going to be on the latter).

Anyway, if you would like to see the Borderlands movie, you’ll be waiting until August next year.

I’ve been mean to the movie in this piece, but a note of sincerity to close it out: I wish every last person dragging this troubled production across the finish line the very best of luck.