Geology Enthusiasts Say Starfield’s Environments Rock (Sorry)

Starfield might not be out for another two months yet, but fans have been carefully dissecting gameplay footage, and it looks like a new discovery has been made; Starfield has some of the “best rocks [fans] have ever seen.”

The recent 45-minute Starfield Direct offered fans a deeper look into the world of Starfield, including gameplay, character creation, ship customisation, and plenty of different environmental shots to get space explorers excited.

Reddit User _ass took the Starfield subreddit by storm when they recently made a post titled, “I Love Rocks, and Starfield has the best rocks I’ve ever seen.” It’s currently one of the top posts in the Starfield subreddit this week,with the post outlining showcasing some of the “best rocks” they’ve seen in Starfield footage so far (they discuss about 20 different images in total) and why they like them.

Many other users jumped on the post, probably due to the frankly absurdist nature of the title (we stan geology here), but comments range from wonder at the realism of the rocks and their varied textures and shapes, to game design breakdowns, to actual geologists discussing the formation of each rock in each screenshot.

Geologist and Reddit user AGneissGeologist commented on the post, breaking down every single screenshot and what the rocks appeared to be formed from, and where on Earth similar stones and sediment have been found. It’s an interesting look at the work that’s gone into creating each environment in Starfield, particularly given the simply wild amount of planets Bethesda confirmed the game would contain.

One keen-eyed commenter said they remembered when Bethesda showed the team potentially working on Starfield’s rocks during the Elder Scrolls 25-year celebration, and said it was, “so cool to see this tech and vision realised all these years later.”

If you too love rocks, are simply boulder-pilled or a basalt-cel, Starfield appears to also have a Geology skill, as spotted by GamesRadar. What the skill might entail isn’t yet clear, but given the wide variety of rock formations already spotted in-game, there’s likely going to be plenty to it.

Starfield comes out on Xbox and PC platforms on September 6th, and the hype is real. Here’s hoping Reddit user _ass loves the rocks just as much on full release.