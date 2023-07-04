Grimace’s Influence Spreads To Skyrim With New Grimace Shake Mod

Let me guess, someone stole your Grimace Shake? McDonald’s beloved purple mascot of indeterminate species continues to go viral thanks to the limited-edition birthday shake on the fast food chain menu, and now it’s coming to Skyrim. The Gemini king’s birthday Grimace Shake is making its way to Tamriel’s shores via a new Skyrim mod, courtesy of Nexus modder, MissileMann.

If you’re not across the current trend, the Grimace Shake has sent TikTok users into a frenzy ever since its announcement, with creators making videos of people drinking the shake before cutting away to glorified snuff videos or carefully crafted horror scenarios. Causes of death in these joke videos range from poisoning, being hit by a car, or simply just dropping dead – and so begins the formation of another deep cut in internet lore. The narrative behind the shake is that it’s evil, mysterious, and contains some deep eldritch magic within it, or so some creators are jokingly suggesting.

The Grimace Mead mod for Skyrim Special Edition, first reported on by GamesRadar, is equally as cursed as the shake’s lore on TikTok. “Go and purchase the one-of-a-kind mead Belethor made to celebrate his good friend’s birthday,” the mod description says, “He only has one, just for you! So make sure to enjoy it! Happy Birthday Grimace!” The in-game application of the mod in Skyrim features an item, called Grimace Mead, which weighs 0.5, valued at 108 gold (Grimace has shakes if you have coin), and with a short and sweet description that speaks to absolutely none of the potential effects: “Happy birthday Grimace!”

The drink mod itself is tagged as ‘unbalanced’ and ‘horror,’ so it’s pretty likely the delicious girly little drink for Grimace’s birthday probably has some horrific effect on your character, although when asked by other Nexus Mod users what that might be, MissileMann simply said, “Drink :)”

Videos of users consuming the Grimace Mead in Skyrim are almost as vague on details as the description itself, so you’ll have to chug down the purple drink yourself to find out more – but it is heavily implied that it involves negative effects and possibly a lot of purple goo.

In a sign of the Grimace Shake continuing to have everyone in a chokehold, a similar mod has surfaced in Fallout: New Vegas too. Modder LaceEditing posted the mod, which adds the item to the Mojave Wasteland, to be found on your adventures or picked up from Doc Mitchell’s house. The description is short on other details, saying, “as for what the shake does…well….”

Whether you’re exploring the wastelands, Tamriel, or getting the berry-flavoured Grimace Shake at McDonalds to experience the incomprehensible horrors yourself IRL, Grimace is everywhere, he is legion. God bless modders.