Immortals Fenyx Rising Sequel Reportedly Cancelled Before It Was Even Announced

Ubisoft has allegedly scrapped an unannounced Immortals Fenyx Rising Sequel. According to a new VGC report, the follow-up title to the mythology-inspired action-adventure game was reportedly in early development at Ubisoft Quebec, “multiple development sources” told the publication.

According to these anonymous sources, Ubisoft made the decision to cancel the Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel earlier this month as it felt there would be difficulty in establishing the IP enough to support a second game. The sources also suggested that plans for the game were “cast into doubt” after Ubisoft made the choice to focus on its more prominent brands, such as Assassin’s Creed. It’s worth noting that Ubisoft Quebec has previously worked on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

A Ubisoft spokesperson told VGC that the company “does not comment on rumours or speculation.” Given a second Immortals Fenyx Rising was never announced in the first place, there’s unlikely to be an official cancellation should the claims made by these sources be true, either.

Image: Ubisoft

The original Immortals Fenyx Rising was released in late 2020 and saw players control Fenyx, a hero on a quest to save the Greek gods from a curse while partaking in epic fights with god-level powers. A follow-up DLC swapped Greek gods for Chinese mythology with a new hero, and Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb suggested on the Games Mess Decides podcast that a spin-off focused on Hawaiian Polynesian culture was next up for the IP.

Given that Ubisoft has been going hard on Assassin’s Creed titles, with multiple new projects (including Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the three still-codenamed upcoming AC projects Red, Hexe and Jade), it comes as no surprise that the company could be further pivoting to focus on their big-name titles. Earlier this year, Ubisoft confirmed it had cancelled a number of unannounced games, with CEO Yves Guillemot at the time explaining to staff that these projects were canned to further limit risks and to strive for more profitability in the future (according to an email provided to Kotaku).

Immortals Fenyx Rising received ‘generally favourable’ reviews across all released platforms, according to Metacritic, with VGC also reporting that sales were “modest.” While we probably won’t officially get any further details on the rumoured cancellation (or rumoured spin-off at all), there are still plenty of other games in the works for fans to look forward to.