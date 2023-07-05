Lakeburg Legacies Is A Game About Meddling In Relationships (And Running A Kingdom)

If you’re keen to meddle in the affairs of medieval peasants through matchmaking, love managing settlements in-game, or just vibe hard with bardcore music, Lakeburg Legacies is an upcoming social-based village management sim made for you. You’re tasked with matching up villagers to make the most perfect couples and watching over them through multiple generations, all the while ensuring your village thrives and grows: but watch out, your townsfolk have a mind of their own and chaos will ensue if your eye wanders to a different corner of your town for too long.

The village of Lakeburg has humble beginnings in a single log cabin, but before long, your skillful (or terrible) matchmaking will create generation-spanning households and a town worthy of appointing a monarch. Each villager in Lakeburg Legacies has their own skills, personality and aspirations, and while love is at the heart of this fun little title, making sure your subjects are fulfilled and well-fed is equally as important.

While you can be the best matchmaker in the realm, or a reasonable overseer that balances everyone’s needs perfectly, Lakeburg Legacies throws random events your way to introduce chaos even when things seem peaceful. Create a happy couple? Be careful, an extramarital affair could throw a spanner in the works, not just in their relationship but in job placements, too. Everything is intertwined, making the game a precarious balancing act that could topple at any given moment.

While I love a good management sim as much as anyone, the focus on the social aspects of growing a realm in Lakeburg Legacies set it apart from other titles with similar gameplay aspects like the Civilization series. There’s definitely still a focus on expansionism and ensuring the needs of the people are met, but the tongue-in-cheek addition of spicy relationship drama really adds a certain something to this genre that I didn’t know I was missing.

To keep each playthrough of Lakeburg Legacies fresh should you feel the need to scrap your town and start over (something I expect I’ll need to do multiple times thanks to my penchant for ill-advised matchmaking based purely on if the characters look cute together aesthetically), everything is procedural, meaning no two games will be the same. Will your new villagers be hardworking, dedicated, and kind, or will you cop a wave of lazy townsfolk with a knack for adultery?

I’m living for the drama of Lakeburg Legacies based on the trailers alone, but if you’re keen to give it a go too, a demo is currently available on Steam. If you’re itching to get stuck into the catchy medieval tunes, addictive gameplay, and adorable art style, Lakeburg Legacies is set to release fully on July 21st.