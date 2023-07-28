Monkey Island, Lakeburg Legacies, And Barbenheimer

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, we’re dropping another episode with a five-star runtime! Lucky you!

This week on the show:

David is alive! And back on the show! He’s been playing Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island!

Emily’s been cheating on her digital spouse in Lakeburg Legacies and living out her horse girl fantasies in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch expansion

We also went to the movies! Barbenheimer chat!

We also chat through next week’s biggest releases, including:

F1 Manager 23

Every Hue of You

Venba

and yes, Baldur’s Gate III

Then, a special segment on video game accessibility! Emily chats to veteran games journalist, author and activist Laura Kate Buzz and accessibility specialist, game designer and consultant Ian Hamilton about how the accessibility landscape is changing, where the situation for gamers with disabilities has improved in recent years and where there’s still work to be done.

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Previous episodes of the show can be found in our lovely Episode Guide over here.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!