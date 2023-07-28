Levi’s Announces Princess Mononoke Collaboration, And Oh God I Want It All

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re a fan of Studio Ghibli and unfuckwithable drip, Levi’s has just announced a new collaboration paying tribute to Princess Mononoke. The movie came out over 25 years ago (feel old yet?), and the collab pairs up Princess Mononoke’s “strong themes of nature,” and director Hayao Miyazaki’s iconic hand-painted backdrops with Levi’s signature denim fashion.

The ready-to-wear Princess Mononoke collection features a number of printed denim pieces, with the standouts including a denim jacket with our queen San on the front, jeans (of course) with Ashitaka and good boy Yakul printed on them, and a really sick pair of overalls with the Night-Walker emblazoned on it. The whole range is giving wolf girl, but make it fashion.

There’s also streetwear-inspired graphic tees, hoodies, and accessories – including a Kodama coin bag (unfortunately, it doesn’t make the iconic Kodama noise that tickles the back of my brain something fierce) and a bucket hat.

Levi’s says the range is “inspired by the film’s landscapes and mystical characters,” and “honours the environmental storytelling and transformative enchantment of this cinematic masterpiece,” which is a very long way of saying they’ve created a really neat Princess Mononoke range that slaps hard.

We’ve rounded up some of the best pieces from the Levi’s x Princess Mononoke collection here:

San & Wolf Trucker Jacket

Image: Levi’s / Studio Ghibli Image: Levi’s

Ashitaka Hoodie

Image: Levi’s / Studio Ghibli

Kodama Denim Overall

Image: Levi’s / Studio Ghibli

Wolf Princess Graphic Tee

Image: Levi’s / Studio Ghibli

Nightwalker Denim Kimono Jacket

Image: Levi’s / Studio Ghibli Image: Levi’s / Studio Ghibli

This isn’t the first time that Studio Ghibli has collaborated with clothing brands to bring fans wearable merch that goes beyond the classic graphic tees and socks we often see, with the Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle x LOEWE collaborations over the last year. While that collab featured some truly zany pieces that really captured the world of the movie (including that ridiculously full-on coat with all the trinkets on it), the Princess Mononoke collab is likely to be much less eye-wateringly expensive, much to the relief of broke anime fans around the world.

The Levi’s x Princess Mononoke collection will be available for early access to Levi’s Red Tab Members on 8 August before a full global launch online and in select stores on 10 August.

Are you a fan of the collaboration, and if so, what pieces are you copping? Personally, I’d fight a small child for those coin bags, so if you see me at a Levi’s store in August, watch out.