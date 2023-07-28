New Red Dead Redemption Logo And Listing Spark Remaster Rumours

Rockstar Games has reignited hopes for a Red Dead Redemption remaster after a website refresh included an updated logo and a new internal listing for the original game.

Twitter user TezFunz2 shared the new logo and claimed there was a new reference in the games list under the codename RDR1RSP, or “Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver).” While this could possibly be a simple update alongside the overall refresh of the Rockstar Games website, given other recent news and breadcrumbs spotted by keen-eyed fans, rumours (and hopes) of a remastered game are continuing to grow.

To add to the growing evidence of a potential remaster, Gematsu reported that Red Dead Redemption was recently re-rated by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea on 15 June, alongside updated descriptions of the game’s content and a separate classification number from the original version of the game. It’s worth noting that the original, Undead Nightmare Collection, and GOTY Edition versions of Red Dead Redemption had already been rated in Korea prior to the publication of this new rating.

Karl Slatoff, President of Take-Two Interactive (the parent company of Rockstar Games), also recently claimed in the company’s 2023 fiscal year conference call that they were planning to release two “new iterations of previously-released titles,” relating specifically to ports and remasters as opposed to sequels.

Red Dead Redemption was originally released 13 years ago in 2010, with the sequel released in 2018. Kotaku previously reported that the remasters for RDR1 and GTA IV had been shelved after the poor reception of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Whether Red Dead Redemption is getting a remaster after the reported shelving of previous plans, given the mounting evidence that something might be afoot, is anyone’s guess – the website update and new rating in Korea could simply be housekeeping, as no official confirmation from Rockstar has been forthcoming as of yet. Here’s hoping we might get to play a remastered open-world cowboy adventure soon.