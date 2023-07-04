We’ve Got 5 Magic The Gathering X Lord Of The Rings Bundles To Give Away!

The Magic: The Gathering: The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set has been one of the biggest and most hyped in the game’s history. Fans are busily hunting The One Of One Ring card (of which only one English-language card exists in all the world) and falling in love with the set’s cards, its art and its set mechanics. It’s created a bit of hype and hysteria as fans scramble to get their hands on as many Collector Packs as possible.

If you were keen to get in on the MTG x LOTR action, we have some good news: We’ve got some packs to give away.

Thanks to our mates at Wizards of the Coast, we’ve got FIVE MTG x LOTR bundles to give away. Here’s what’s in each bundle:

Eight Set Boosters

Four foil borderless Mount Doom Scene cards

20 x Traditional foil and regular basic lands

Oversized Spindown life counter

Card box

Each prize is valued at $AU99.95.

To enter, simply pop your details into the widget below and, in 50 words or less, tell us what your favourite Lord of the Rings quote is, and why? The five best answers will win one of our five MTG x LOTR bundles! Bring your A-game — I will be publishing the best and funniest responses after the competition ends.

BUT WAIT. Would you like an additional bonus entry? All you have to do is attend your local MTG x LOTR Celebration Event, snap a pic while you’re there, and attach it to your entry. To find your nearest Friendly Local Game Shop hosting a Celebration Event, use the Wizards Store Locator right over here.

To be clear: Snapping a pic is not a condition of entry. You don’t have to submit a pic if you’d prefer not to or are not close enough to an event to attend. You are more than welcome to enter the competition without a pic.

Our MtG x LOTR giveaway will run from Tuesday, July 4, 2023 to Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Five winners will be drawn and notified by email on Wednesday, July 26th. One prize bundle per winner.

Good luck!