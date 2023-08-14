Armored Core VI’s PC Requirements Are Less Demanding Than Elden Ring’s

FromSoftware has finally revealed how hard your PC will have to work to be able to run its upcoming mecha video game, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. Don’t worry, everything’s sounding pretty reasonable. Based on the newly released system requirements, if your trusty gaming PC had no problems running FromSoftware’s old hotness, Elden Ring, your computer will most likely be good to run Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon as well.

This info comes today as the official Armored Core VI Twitter account (I’m not calling it X) posted both the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for the game, which is launching on August 25. As you’ll see, they’re nothing too out of the ordinary, especially if you’ve previously played Elden Ring on your rig.

FromSoftware / Bandai Namco

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements for Armored Core VI.



Recommended requirements (ray tracing on)

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 12GB Ram

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 2070 (8GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT (8GB) / Intel ARC A770 (16GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Minimum requirements (ray tracing on)

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 7 1800x, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12GB Ram

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended requirements (ray tracing off)

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 12GB Ram

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX 590 (8GB), or Intel ARC A750 (8GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Minimum requirements (ray tracing off)

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12GB Ram

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 (4GB), AMD Radeon RX 480 (4GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

If you go back and compare the above to Elden Ring’s minimum and recommended system requirements, they are largely similar, and surprisingly, Armored Core VI’s specs are actually lower in a few instances. For example, the older game’s recommended CPUs are Intel i7-8700K and AMD Ryzen 3600X, while AC6 steps those down to Intel i7-7700 and AMD Ryzen 3600. It’s a similar story elsewhere.

Maybe the only “gotcha” so far is that AC6 seems to require a minimum of 4GB graphics memory, whereas Elden Ring at min spec could get by on 3GB. Then again, the Soulslike asked for a GTX 1060, whereas AC6 steps that down to a mere GTX 1650, so even there the mech game sounds less demanding overall.

As for ray tracing, you might recall that Elden Ring launched without it, adding it in a patch this March. It didn’t go so well. A little asterisk in the information released today notes that Armored Core VI will only utilize ray traced lighting effects during the “garage” scenes, when you customize your mech—not during the actual action. So, it sounds like a rig’s ray tracing performance will be even more superfluous than usual. Nice if you have it, but nothing to worry about missing out on.

Come Armored Core VI’s release, my fellow ballers on a budget might still have to spend some time tinkering with their IRL rig before customizing their mechs, but overall, these giant robots are sounding pretty easy to get running.