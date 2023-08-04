Baldur’s Gate 3 And Our Favourite Tabletop RPGs

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, we’re talking about Baldur’s Gate 3 and the tabletop RPGs we’ve loved over the years. Join Emily and I as we recount some of our favourite campaigns and RPG systems, as well as a few light-lift RPG systems you can try with friends who might be a bit leery of all the rules learning involved.

David also played the first hour of Hello Kitty: Island Adventure and nearly died in a plane crash, which came as a bit of a surprise.

