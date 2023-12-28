Rep Your Favourite Baldur’s Gate 3 Companion With These Handmade TTRPG Dice

If you’ve been looking to add some Baldur’s Gate 3 flare to your D&D tabletop, Australian small business The Twilight Grove is creating handmade TTRPG dice inspired by all your favourite companions from Larian Studios’ massive RPG.

The Twilight Grove is run by couple Bri and Andy and sells handmade dice, TTRPG-themed candles and jewellery, but their most recent adventure into Baldur’s Gate 3 themed dice has earned them a rapidly growing follower base on social media as they share their creative process of bringing the much-loved BG3 companions to life in dice form. Their Gale-themed dice have gone viral on Instagram to the tune of 1.7 million views, with liquid cores, black marbling and of course a purple translucent base.

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 companions have also received the dice treatment, including Halsin’s honeycomb and moss-filled set, Astarion with a blood red, white and black colour scheme, and god’s favourite princess Shadowheart with a floral and black themed set. Check out the range of dice sets below.

Halsin Dice

Astarion Dice

Shadowheart Dice

Lae’zel Dice

Gale Dice

The pre-Christmas December pre-orders for The Twilight Grove Baldur’s Gate 3 tabletop dice collection sold out incredibly fast, although it’s likely given how popular they’ve been that we’ll see another round open up in the new year. The store also has a candle series based on Baldur’s Gate 3, inspired by Astarion, Karlach, Gale and Shadowheart, with more to come.



If you’ve been looking for Baldur’s Gate 3 math rocks to rep your favourite companion from the Larian RPG (or simply just think they look pretty), you can follow The Twilight Grove on Instagram and TikTok to check out what they’re up to – including some very satisfying resin mould opening videos – and you can keep up to date with more Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-orders and restocks via their Discord. The small business also attends conventions in Australia, so if you live local, keep an eye out for their stall so you can cop some new dice to add to your (probably) ever-growing collection and show off at your D&D table.

Lead Image Credit: The Twilight Grove