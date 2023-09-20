Cast Of Baldur’s Gate 3 To Play Their Characters In A D&D Live-Play Stream

Dungeons & Dragons streamers High Rollers have announced an exciting crossover with Baldur’s Gate 3 to bring the much-loved companions from the game to life in a live-play D&D session with the voice cast, streamed to Twitch this weekend. The main companions’ voice actors will reprise their role for tabletop play in a collaboration between Larian Studios and High Rollers this Friday, September 22 (or Saturday morning for Australian viewers).

Making their way onto screens during the High Rollers stream as their Baldur’s Gate 3 counterparts are:

Samantha Béart as Karlach

Devora Wilde as Lae’zel

Tim Downie as Gale

Theo Solomon as Wyll

Jennifer English as Shadowheart (as English puts it, “God’s favourite princess, and most interesting girl in the world.”)

Neil Newbon as Astarion

Amelia Tyler, voice of Baldur’s Gate 3’s narrator

Sadly, no Halsin this time around for the one-shot adventure, so we’ll be crossing our fingers for some spicy bear Wild Shape action in a future live-play game. With the Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors having taken to social media to re-enact memes and share their own takes on their roles after the launch of the game, the whole session is bound to be pure chaos.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 session has been pre-recorded and will be DM’ed by High Rollers DM Mark Hulmes. If you’d like to check out the session and watch as it drops, it’ll be available via the High Rollers Twitch channel this Friday, 22 September at 7PM BST – which, for us Aussies, is an eye-wateringly early 4AM AEST on Saturday, 23 September. The session is set to run for three hours, so there’ll likely be plenty of iconic moments, shenanigans, and combat to enjoy.

If you’re not quite up for the early (or late, depending on your perspective) start, the session will be making its way to Apple Podcasts and Spotify after the stream for your listening pleasure.

Lead Image Credit: Larian Studios