New Skyrim Mod Finally Adds Modern Climbing And Mantling

Starfield modders may only just be getting started, but we all know the sun will never set on the Skyrim modding scene.

The latest mod, spotted by MSN of all places, is a new mod by NexusMods user Sokco called SkyClimb. The mod adds full climbing support to Skyrim, allowing the player to grab and mantle up onto ledges and surfaces above them that are too high to jump onto.

Mantling has been a major component in most modern video for games for around a decade now, and though Skyrim certainly had its version of a climbing system — pick an angle of attack and see if you can awkwardly jump your way to victory — but it’s positively archaic by today’s standard. SkyClimb, particularly when used in conjunction with other mods like EVG Animated Traversal, changes all of that.

Look at ’em go.

The mod only launched on July 31st, and there are already a handful of bug reports, so it’s not completely perfect just yet. You may find attempting to climb on items like enchanting tables causes some interesting bugs. However, the mod does seem to work well overall, particularly in Whiterun, where it has been properly optimised, and will be a game-changer for those wanting to further enhance their Skyrim experience. One to keep an eye on as further updates and optimisations roll out.