Starfield Is Getting Its Own Massive Community Patch Project Thanks To Modders

Starfield is still over a month away from launch, but that hasn’t stopped players from gearing up for a major modding project to fix glitches on release. The Starfield Community Patch is a huge modding project and has made a callout for more hands on deck to build the massive patch and smash out as much gameplay as possible once the game launches to identify issues that’ll need fixing.

Despite Xbox promising Starfield would be Bethesda’s least buggy launch, players don’t seem keen to rely on that info alone. The Starfield Community Patch (SCP for short) is a major undertaking reminiscent of the sheer amount of time and effort that’s been put into modding other Bethesda titles like Skyrim, both to add (sometimes cursed) new content to the game, but also to fix identified issues that Bethesda themselves didn’t get around to fixing.

The SCP website describes the project as “a collective effort by mod authors and the wider player community of Starfield to fix bugs, errors, and other inconsistencies present in the game. This includes tweaks, typos, and other changes that may have been missed (or not yet released) by the developers. The overall goal is to improve the vanilla experience for all players.”

The project has been kicking around since last year, but as per reporting by PCGamesN, a recent Discord update on the mod by Nexus Mods community manager Pickysaurus shared that further volunteers were needed in the leadup to Starfield’s release. “The first (and most important) part of getting the patch up and running will be to play the game! This allows us to collect issues from both our community and the wider player base,” the update said.

The SCP website has a changelog and list of issues with fixes and the option to report in-game issues should you find them. While it’s obviously pretty empty right now, save for some test issue logs, we can imagine it’ll pop off on launch day as players get stuck into Starfield for the first time.

While the Starfield Community Patch is a valiant effort by players to improve the overall gameplay experience on release in September, we personally also can’t wait to see just what kind of scuffed and fantastical mods other fans bring to the table – Todd Howard has previously promised that Starfield will be a “modder’s paradise,” which isn’t at all surprising given the extended lifespan Skyrim has experienced partly off the back of active modding communities continually breathing new life into the game.

Whether you’re planning to play vanilla Starfield and hope for a glitch-less player experience in September, or you’re gearing up to ride around in a ship shaped like [redacted], the epic space RPG is coming in hot, and we’re sure to hear more about modding efforts in the weeks and months to come. If you’re planning to take to the cosmos in September but haven’t preordered Starfield just yet, we’ve also rounded up the cheapest copies available in Australia ahead of launch.