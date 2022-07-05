New Skyrim Mod Adds 8-Player Co-op That Actually Works

Co-op has been one of the most asked-for features in many Bethesda RPGs, including Skyrim. Now it’s a reality. Thanks to a new mod, you can now adventure in Skyrim with a friend more stably than ever before.

As reported by PC Gamer, Skyrim Together Reborn enables co-op for up to eight players (!!) with almost every facet of the game staying in sync. You can quest together, squabble over loot, you can sync the audio and subtitles across everyone’s games. You can even turn on PVP if you’re feeling feisty.

The mod is an update to Tilted Online‘s previous co-op effort, Skyrim Together. This new version constitutes a ground-up rebuild and makes significant improvements on the original concept.

Of course, and as veteran Skyrim modders well know by now, you shouldn’t expect a perfect experience. What Tilted Online is attempting to do here is retrofit online co-operative play to a game that was never built to support it. Further, though its goal is an audacious one, it is far from a professional effort. As explained by the team in a recent Reddit thread, many of the group’s members can only work on the mod in their spare time.

“The mod won’t be perfect. It will occasionally crash, some quests will break, there will be bugs. This is not fixable,” reads the post. “This is just the reality of making a multiplayer mod instead of having a massive studio like Bethesda make a multiplayer game.”

Mods have always been core to the Bethesda RPG experience on PC, so much so that Bethesda has come to rely on them. It’s even started hiring from that talent pool in recent years. But for all the mods that have come and gone for Skyrim over the years, eight player co-op that actually works, even half stably, constitutes modification on a whole other level.

At the very least, this co-op mod will give you one last reason to revisit Skyrim before the next big Bethesda RPG, Starfield, arrives next year.

[PC Gamer]