PAX Aus 2023’s Keynote Speaker Is Apex Legends, Destiny 2 VO Erika Ishii

PAX Aus has named voice actor Erika Ishii as its keynote speaker for the 2023 show.

Ishii will be a familiar name to the Critical Role and TTRPG community, having been immersed in the space since CR‘s inception. Ishii’s career has taken off since the heady days of the Geek & Sundry Twitch channel, where she hosted a weekly video game news show called Game Engine with Sonia ‘omgitsfirefoxx’ Reid and a weekly community show called Gather Your Party (rip GYP, gone but never forgotten). These days, Ishii is a VO regular, appearing in games like Destiny 2, where she plays Ana Bray, and Apex Legends, where she plays Valkyrie. She also enjoyed a brief but intensely popular run as the Changeling Dusk in Critical Role‘s current third campaign after working with CR many times over the years.

A quick rundown of some of Ishii’s bigger gigs from the last few years: Saints Row, We Are OFK, Halo Infinite, Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Cyberpunk 2077, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands … the list goes on.

Ishii is also no stranger to Australian games, having appeared in both Summerfall Studios’ Stray Gods and Studio Drydock’s Wylde Flowers in just the last couple of years. What I’m saying is: Erika gets around, and her star is very much on the rise.

If you’d like to catch the Erika Ishii PAX Aus Storytime keynote, head to the Main Theatre on Friday at 12 pm, October 6. I’m sure Ishii will be around the show all weekend for panels and signings. Keep an eye on her Twitter to find out where Erika will be appearing across the show right over here.

PAX Australia returns to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 6-8, 2023.