A Long List Of Panels At PAX Aus 2023 That Are Too Good To Miss

The PAX Aus weekend approaches, which means it’s time to plan your panel timetable! Below, we’ve laid out a heap of our favourite panel pitches happening this year (including a few that we, ourselves, are involved in!). From live D&D to a full Back Pocket live show starring your, my, our beloved, departed Ruby Innes, thoughtful discussions on gender and education in gaming, and more, there’s a little something for everyone this year. Read on and get some inspo for your PAX weekend.
An important note — this should not be considered a hard list of every panel you need to get to over the weekend. PAX is a fluid event and quite a few of these panels overlap! Pace yourself, make sure you arrive and line up for panels early enough to get in, have a drink of water every so often, and have fun!
With that in mind, here’s the list!
Friday
Sustainability at Xbox and its Approach to Developer Engagement
PAX Together Theatre
10:00 AM – 10:30 AM
The Future of Gaming: Is Cloud Gaming Set To Transform The Future Of How We Play Forever?
Twitch Quokka Theatre
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
The Pulse of Australian Esports
Dropbear Theatre
11:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Storytime with Erika Ishii
Main Theatre
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
How can tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPGs) promote social growth in their players?
Galah Theatre
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM
Videogame ‘Hot Takes’ feat. a Variety of Chillies
GenerOZity Wombat Theatre
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM
Health in Gaming: Maximise Your Health Bar
Fruitbat Theatre
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
Beyond Stereotypes: Exploring Indigenous representation in video games
Kookaburra Theatre
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Performance Check – Talking Accents and Voices for TTRPGs
Twitch Quokka Theatre
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
The Year That Was PAX AUS 2013
Main Theatre
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Gamifying Government
Dropbear Theatre
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
How much is too much? Understanding classification categories and its impact on who and where your games are played
Fruitbat Theatre
4:00 PM. – 5:00 PM
Cursed Cakes 2.0
GenerOZity Wombat Theatre
4:30 PM – 5:30 PM
RETROFUTURES: Current State of Chiptune
Galah Theatre
4:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Fireside with Mick Gordon
Twitch Quokka Theatre
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
PAX Concert: The Consouls
Main Theatre
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
From Grassroots to Greatness: Players’ Perspectives
Dropbear Theatre:
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Gaming While “Old”: Being Middle-Aged (and Older) on the Internet
Fruitbat Theatre
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Indie Showcase Showcase
Kookaburra Theatre
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Whose Voice Is It Anyway?
Twitch Quokka Theatre
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Press X To Scream: All Things Horror Games
Fruitbat Theatre
7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Pathways and roles within esports with The Oceanic Women’s League
Galah Theatre
7:30 PM – 8:30 PM
The Trash Enthusiasts Society
Kookaburra Theatre
8:00 – 9:00 PM
Acquisitions Incorporated
Main Theatre
8:30 PM – 11:00 PM
HEY! LISTEN! Celebrating Nintendo Music
Dropbear Theatre
8:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Saturday
Beyond the Dice: The Art of Worldbuilding in Tabletop RPGs
Main Theatre
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Games Are For Everyone: Designing For Diversity
Galah Theatre
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Winning @ Business: Owning and Growing in GameDev
Dropbear Theatre
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Cosplay Beginnings Workshop: Props and Armour
Cosplay Theatre
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Forging Her Legacy: Women in Games – Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges
Twitch Quokka Theatre
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Memes & Machines: Tales of Tech Content Creators and their Gadgets
Kookaburra Theatre
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Beyond Button-mashing: Neurodivergence and Gaming
PAX Together Lounge
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
The Writers’ Room
Fruitbat Theatre
11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Secrets & Stories, Music & Myths: A Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Development Retrospective
Main Theatre
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Set for success! Entering the Australian STEM Video Game Challenge
Galah Theatre
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Weird and Wonderful Pathways: Finding Your Way Into a Games Career
Dropbear Theatre
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Deerstalker Pictures: 1 For All Cast & Creator Panel
Twitch Quokka Theatre
12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
Robert Hartley GM Presents: D&D Death Roulette
GenerOZity Wombat Theatre
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
AMA First Nations Artists Edition
Kirrip Wilam
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
WrestleBrainia The Games Edition
Galah Theatre
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Back Pocket – An Extravagant Variety Hour (and a half)
Main Theatre
3:30 PM – 5:00 PM
Halfbrick Fireside
Twitch Quokka Theatre
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
So You Want To Write a TTRPG?
Fruitbat Theatre
4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
I attended every PAXAUS for 10 years and all I got was a lousy panel…and a life time of memories
Fruitbat Theatre
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Women in Esports panel
PAX Together Theatre
5:45 PM – 6:30 PM
Chaosium Presents: Call of Cthulhu Live
Twitch Quokka Theatre
8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Filthy Casuals Podcast Live PAX Wrap
Galah Theatre
9:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Sea Shanties, You Say? Yahaarghh!
GenerOZity Wombat Theatre
9:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Sunday
Super Service Bros!: Repairing and Preserving Retro Games and Consoles
Galah Theatre
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
From writing about games to writing for games: what’s the journey?
Fruitbat Theatre
11:00 PM – 12:00 PM
The Plucky Squire – Exclusive Preview Showcase
Main Theatre
11:30 AM -12:30 PM
Spontaneous Megagame Design: Live on Stage
Galah Theatre
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
My Parents Wanted Me To Be A Doctor, But I Want To Be A Content Creator
Twitch Quokka Theatre
12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
Cosplay Central Crown Championship Finals
Main Theatre
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Striking a Chord: The Art of Composing Game Theme Tunes
Fruitbat Theatre
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
What Kind of Year Has It Been?
PAX Together Theatre
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Bach 4 Blood: Game Soundtracks vs. Classical Music
Galah Theatre
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Turn 10 Studios: Creating the Most Accessible Forza Motorsport Ever
PAX Together Theatre
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Casting back the Veil: Making the Age of Darkness: Final Stand Campaign
Dropbear Theatre
4:30 PM – 5:30 PM
From Scratch to Shelf – a show about boardgame development
Galah Theatre
4:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Just build it: Turning your game dev hobby into a full-time gig
Twitch Quokka Theatre
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Omegathon Final Round
Main Theatre
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
