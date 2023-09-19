kot-headerlogo-01 A U

See Games Differently

A Long List Of Panels At PAX Aus 2023 That Are Too Good To Miss

David Smith Avatar
David Smith


The PAX Aus weekend approaches, which means it’s time to plan your panel timetable! Below, we’ve laid out a heap of our favourite panel pitches happening this year (including a few that we, ourselves, are involved in!). From live D&D to a full Back Pocket live show starring your, my, our beloved, departed Ruby Innes, thoughtful discussions on gender and education in gaming, and more, there’s a little something for everyone this year. Read on and get some inspo for your PAX weekend.

An important note — this should not be considered a hard list of every panel you need to get to over the weekend. PAX is a fluid event and quite a few of these panels overlap! Pace yourself, make sure you arrive and line up for panels early enough to get in, have a drink of water every so often, and have fun!

With that in mind, here’s the list!

Friday

Sustainability at Xbox and its Approach to Developer Engagement

PAX Together Theatre

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM

The Future of Gaming: Is Cloud Gaming Set To Transform The Future Of How We Play Forever?

Twitch Quokka Theatre

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The Pulse of Australian Esports

Dropbear Theatre

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Storytime with Erika Ishii

Main Theatre

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

How can tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPGs) promote social growth in their players?

Galah Theatre

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Videogame ‘Hot Takes’ feat. a Variety of Chillies

GenerOZity Wombat Theatre

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Health in Gaming: Maximise Your Health Bar

Fruitbat Theatre

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Beyond Stereotypes: Exploring Indigenous representation in video games

Kookaburra Theatre

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Performance Check – Talking Accents and Voices for TTRPGs

Twitch Quokka Theatre

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

The Year That Was PAX AUS 2013

Main Theatre

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Gamifying Government

Dropbear Theatre

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

How much is too much? Understanding classification categories and its impact on who and where your games are played

Fruitbat Theatre

4:00 PM. – 5:00 PM

Cursed Cakes 2.0

GenerOZity Wombat Theatre

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

RETROFUTURES: Current State of Chiptune

Galah Theatre

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Fireside with Mick Gordon

Twitch Quokka Theatre

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

PAX Concert: The Consouls

Main Theatre

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

From Grassroots to Greatness: Players’ Perspectives

Dropbear Theatre:

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Gaming While “Old”: Being Middle-Aged (and Older) on the Internet

Fruitbat Theatre

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Indie Showcase Showcase

Kookaburra Theatre

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Whose Voice Is It Anyway?

Twitch Quokka Theatre

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Press X To Scream: All Things Horror Games

Fruitbat Theatre

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Pathways and roles within esports with The Oceanic Women’s League

Galah Theatre

7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

The Trash Enthusiasts Society

Kookaburra Theatre

8:00 – 9:00 PM

Acquisitions Incorporated

Main Theatre

8:30 PM – 11:00 PM

HEY! LISTEN! Celebrating Nintendo Music

Dropbear Theatre

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Saturday

Beyond the Dice: The Art of Worldbuilding in Tabletop RPGs

Main Theatre

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Games Are For Everyone: Designing For Diversity

Galah Theatre

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Winning @ Business: Owning and Growing in GameDev

Dropbear Theatre

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Cosplay Beginnings Workshop: Props and Armour

Cosplay Theatre

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Forging Her Legacy: Women in Games – Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges

Twitch Quokka Theatre

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Memes & Machines: Tales of Tech Content Creators and their Gadgets

Kookaburra Theatre

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Beyond Button-mashing: Neurodivergence and Gaming

PAX Together Lounge

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

The Writers’ Room

Fruitbat Theatre

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Secrets & Stories, Music & Myths: A Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Development Retrospective

Main Theatre

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Set for success! Entering the Australian STEM Video Game Challenge

Galah Theatre

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Weird and Wonderful Pathways: Finding Your Way Into a Games Career

Dropbear Theatre

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Deerstalker Pictures: 1 For All Cast & Creator Panel

Twitch Quokka Theatre

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Robert Hartley GM Presents: D&D Death Roulette

GenerOZity Wombat Theatre

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

AMA First Nations Artists Edition

Kirrip Wilam

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

WrestleBrainia The Games Edition

Galah Theatre

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Back Pocket – An Extravagant Variety Hour (and a half)

Main Theatre

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Halfbrick Fireside

Twitch Quokka Theatre

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

So You Want To Write a TTRPG?

Fruitbat Theatre

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

I attended every PAXAUS for 10 years and all I got was a lousy panel…and a life time of memories

Fruitbat Theatre

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Women in Esports panel

PAX Together Theatre

5:45 PM – 6:30 PM

Chaosium Presents: Call of Cthulhu Live

Twitch Quokka Theatre

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Filthy Casuals Podcast Live PAX Wrap

Galah Theatre

9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Sea Shanties, You Say? Yahaarghh!

GenerOZity Wombat Theatre

9:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday

Super Service Bros!: Repairing and Preserving Retro Games and Consoles

Galah Theatre

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

From writing about games to writing for games: what’s the journey?

Fruitbat Theatre

11:00 PM – 12:00 PM

The Plucky Squire – Exclusive Preview Showcase

Main Theatre

11:30 AM -12:30 PM

Spontaneous Megagame Design: Live on Stage

Galah Theatre

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

My Parents Wanted Me To Be A Doctor, But I Want To Be A Content Creator

Twitch Quokka Theatre

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Cosplay Central Crown Championship Finals

Main Theatre

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Striking a Chord: The Art of Composing Game Theme Tunes

Fruitbat Theatre

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

What Kind of Year Has It Been?

PAX Together Theatre

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Bach 4 Blood: Game Soundtracks vs. Classical Music

Galah Theatre

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Turn 10 Studios: Creating the Most Accessible Forza Motorsport Ever

PAX Together Theatre

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Casting back the Veil: Making the Age of Darkness: Final Stand Campaign

Dropbear Theatre

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

From Scratch to Shelf – a show about boardgame development

Galah Theatre

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Just build it: Turning your game dev hobby into a full-time gig

Twitch Quokka Theatre

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Omegathon Final Round

Main Theatre

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

