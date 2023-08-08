RPG Gets Delayed Hours Before It Was Supposed To Come Out

WrestleQuest was shaping up to be a breath of fresh air based on trailers and previews, but players will now have to wait an extra few weeks to get their hands on it. The turn-based, wrestling-themed RPG was delayed at the very last second after its developers found a bug that could destroy players’ save files.

The pixel art adventure follows newbie wrestler Randy “Muchacho Man” Santos as he climbs the underground wrestling circuit to become a world champion like his real-world idol, Macho Man Randy Savage. The ring-side theatrics are all in service of tag-team matches full of items, taunts, and special moves. It was set to release at midnight on August 8, but just a few hours before showtime, Mega Cat Studios pulled the game.

“When performing final checks on one of our launch platforms, we discovered it was possible for players to lose their save game progress when playing WrestleQuest on multiple different devices,” the development team posted on Twitter. “Because this is a game filled with hours of content and player progress is so important, we could never bodyslam our fans like that.”

That’s better than some games that get released only for players to discover save issues or other bugs for themselves and see their progress get ritually sacrificed in the process. August 22 is exactly two weeks away, and still gives WrestleQuest time to sneak out on to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC before Starfield hits the week after.

While the game itself was delayed, early reviews were not, and so far opinions on the game have been mixed. A few reviews have called it a decent, nostalgia-fueled RPG with a novel take on the wrestling game genre. Other assessments have been less glowing. GameSpot lauded WrestleQuest’s “vibrant atmosphere” but called it a “frustrating experience” overall. Players can find out for themselves later this month.