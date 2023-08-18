The Best Anime Shows Of 2023, And Which To Watch First

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. It’s a show about video games, and this week, we’re talking about all things anime! What’s good, what’s new, and what’s an unmissable classic for anyone just getting into the hobby.

This week on the show:

Emily is back! Hooray!

Joining us for this week’s episode is freelance games writer and senior Kotaku Australia anime correspondent Courtney Borrett!

We chat through some of 2023’s newest and greatest shows, and why you should check them out.

Then we get into some unmissable anime for anyone that’s never dipped a toe into the hobby!

David, who hasn’t watched anime consistently in many years, learns a lot.

Emily’s camera cuts out during the record! Sorry about that, video podcast enjoyers!

