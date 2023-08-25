What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks: TGIF.

In the words of a plotless movie I loved from the late 90s, the weekend has landed. As we do each and every week around here, let’s crack a beverage of your choice and sort out our weekend schedules.

This weekend, I’m chewing through what remains of Immortals of Aveum, and, god help me, I’m going to finally start Armored Core VI. I plan to be incredibly angry with it but also somehow enjoy myself immensely. I love this series — it was the game that made me, a then-rusted-on N64 owner, yearn for a PS1. It’s so completely My Shit. I’m very happy to have it back.

On a personal note, it pains me that we have to stylise it “Armored’ like the Americans. The missing U makes me uncomfortable, like a splinter I can’t get out. Very unhappy with this whole situation, quite frankly.

I also plan to sink a little time into League of Geeks’ Jumplight Odyssey, which launched into early access this week. I played a few hours the other night and really enjoyed myself. Another Aussie banger I hope everyone gets to spend some time with.

Emily tells me she’s also planning to play Armored Core VI, which means we will both be spending our weekends smiling through gritted teeth. Love this for us.

With that, it’s over to you! What’s on the docket for you this weekend? Diving into the raft of new games from across the week? Still chewing through older titles? Dusting off the pile of shame? Heading off to do something IRL? Let us know! We always like hearing what you’re up to.

Thanks for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here. As always, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.