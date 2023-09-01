What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, it’s Friday. TGIF.

What am I playing this weekend?

Starfield. I’m playing Starfield. I grabbed the upgrade, so I get a few days of early access I hope to parlay into piping hot content for you. I have no plans, and the game is preinstalled on both my Series X and my PC. Will I have anything to say about it on Monday? Perhaps.

Emily will not be playing Starfield, despite every urge inside her saying, “Buy the upgrade.” She tells me she will be playing Sea of Stars and Armored Core VI, which sounds like an equally pleasant way to spend a weekend if you ask me.

Short and sweet one this week! Over to you! What’s on for the weekend? Are you getting into Starfield in early access or waiting for Game Pass next week? Let me know in the comments.

Thanks for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here. As always, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next week.

Cheers.