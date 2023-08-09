Zero Latency Wants To Give You $15K For Shooting Zombies In VR

Zero Latency, the Aussie-made company that has been building immersive, cooperative VR experiences since 2015, is kicking off a worldwide competition.

Called Champions of the Undead, the competition tasks players with racking up high scores on ZL’s game Undead Arena. Obviously, you’ll need to attend your local Zero Latency venue to compete, but if you get on the board, you could potentially profit from it. ZL will fly the top player from each region to Las Vegas for a Grand Final VR shootout, where it will crown the fastest zumbo shooter in the world and give them $US15,000 in prize money.

If you’ve never been to Zero Latency before, perhaps the best way to describe it is “what laser tag looks like in 2023”. Using VR, real-world spaces are mapped to in-game environments to provide an added layer of interactivity. For example: if you see a ramp ahead of you in-game, it will be mapped to a real ramp in the space around you. The games that ZL specialises in are often team-based and cooperative, but there are PVP experiences as well if you’d rather play something similar to classic laser tag. Most games don’t run for much longer than 30 minutes so, even if you’re the type to feel a bit queasy in VR, you won’t be in the headset long.

Zero Latency has 10 Australian venues across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia. You can find your local right over here. It’s also situated in 25 other countries around the world, including the US, UK, Japan, India, Belgium, and New Zealand.

The Champions of the Undead competition kicks off tomorrow, just in case you need something to do this weekend, and runs until September 6th, 2023. The finals will take place in Vegas on October 5.